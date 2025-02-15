The Parenting Woe HGTV's Erin Napier Faces When Husband Ben Is Out Of The House
Cute couple Erin and Ben Napier achieved popularity with HGTV's "Home Town," and they are known for their emphasis on family. They have two daughters, Mae and Helen, ages 3 and 6. Because the growing Napier family is so in the public eye, they have not only done interviews on work, but they also discuss parenthood.
Erin and Ben Napier joined Dave Barnes and Jon McLaughlin of the "Dadville" podcast, and they explained the dynamic between Erin and the girls versus Ben and the girls separately. Erin reveals that the girls are sweet, but only when her husband is around. Being that they are well-known and travel for work, sometimes only one parent is available while the other is working. "I feel like all of my friends are incredibly good at solo momming because their husbands work in a different location from them and so they are used to doing things on their own. But if I have to solo mom without him for even an hour or two hours, the girls really misbehave and are different," Erin explained.
Mom has to be around, too
Ben chimed in during the "Dadville" interview to add, "It's the same if she's not there for me ... They don't like it to have just one of us." The couple theorizes that they behave this way for multiple reasons. Due to their line of work, they have a lot of time together and establish routines with the four of them. Unfortunately, their jobs also requires solo travel. So, one parent leaving upsets the balance and causes the girls to act up.
"It's just a weird challenge that most families, I think, probably don't have," Erin reflected. The Napiers do live quite a lavish lifestyle, so they are not limited in coming up with solutions. There are certain activities that the girls refuse to do with their mom outdoors, so they act up in the house. "For some reason, they go to the garden with me, they go to the pond with me, they play in the trees with me, but they will not do it with her," Ben adds. Some activities can be linked more closely to one parent versus another, which is challenging for Erin, who might have to create new activities to keep the girls from bouncing off the walls.