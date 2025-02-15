The Parenting Woe HGTV's Erin Napier Faces When Husband Ben Is Out Of The House

Ben chimed in during the "Dadville" interview to add, "It's the same if she's not there for me ... They don't like it to have just one of us." The couple theorizes that they behave this way for multiple reasons. Due to their line of work, they have a lot of time together and establish routines with the four of them. Unfortunately, their jobs also requires solo travel. So, one parent leaving upsets the balance and causes the girls to act up.

"It's just a weird challenge that most families, I think, probably don't have," Erin reflected. The Napiers do live quite a lavish lifestyle, so they are not limited in coming up with solutions. There are certain activities that the girls refuse to do with their mom outdoors, so they act up in the house. "For some reason, they go to the garden with me, they go to the pond with me, they play in the trees with me, but they will not do it with her," Ben adds. Some activities can be linked more closely to one parent versus another, which is challenging for Erin, who might have to create new activities to keep the girls from bouncing off the walls.