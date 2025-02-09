Fox And Feuds: Inside The Supposed Beef Between Dana Perino And Sean Hannity

There's nothing people like more than sinking their teeth into a juicy celebrity feud, and the internet went wild when rumors started flying in May 2024 that something happened between "Fox and Friends" co-hosts Dana Perino and Sean Hannity behind the scenes of the hit show. It all started with Facebook ads that claimed former White House Press Secretary Perino was leaving the network after a nasty clash with Hannity, which resulted from a disagreement regarding a new business venture. The ad led to a fake Fox News site that was clearly designed to dupe people. Perino had apparently created a CBD line called Fortin CBD Gummies that purported to "instantly and permanently [reverse] dementia," (via Snopes). This alone should have tipped people off that something was amiss since there's no medical evidence that CBD can reverse the disease.

Advertisement

Hannity was enraged with Perino for peddling her products on air, claiming that his co-host's antics were a bad look for the network that could even cost Fox News their lucrative sponsors. But Perino reasoned, "I understand that Sean is simply targeting my timeslot. I refuse to succumb to 'Cancel Culture.'" Hannity countered, "Her announcement directly violated our contract. Fox News should terminate her immediately, and she owes us a formal apology." The tea seemed piping hot, except that this was fake news.

Snopes quickly debunked the claims, confirming that Perino didn't have a CBD gummy line or any beef with Hannity whatsoever. Of course, diehard fans already know that the two rarely disagree. For instance, both had sharp criticism for Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign, with Hannity criticizing her for ditching the Al Smith dinner while Perino called out the former vice president for not conceding to Donald Trump on election night, but rather the day after.

Advertisement