Fox And Feuds: Inside The Supposed Beef Between Dana Perino And Sean Hannity
There's nothing people like more than sinking their teeth into a juicy celebrity feud, and the internet went wild when rumors started flying in May 2024 that something happened between "Fox and Friends" co-hosts Dana Perino and Sean Hannity behind the scenes of the hit show. It all started with Facebook ads that claimed former White House Press Secretary Perino was leaving the network after a nasty clash with Hannity, which resulted from a disagreement regarding a new business venture. The ad led to a fake Fox News site that was clearly designed to dupe people. Perino had apparently created a CBD line called Fortin CBD Gummies that purported to "instantly and permanently [reverse] dementia," (via Snopes). This alone should have tipped people off that something was amiss since there's no medical evidence that CBD can reverse the disease.
Hannity was enraged with Perino for peddling her products on air, claiming that his co-host's antics were a bad look for the network that could even cost Fox News their lucrative sponsors. But Perino reasoned, "I understand that Sean is simply targeting my timeslot. I refuse to succumb to 'Cancel Culture.'" Hannity countered, "Her announcement directly violated our contract. Fox News should terminate her immediately, and she owes us a formal apology." The tea seemed piping hot, except that this was fake news.
Snopes quickly debunked the claims, confirming that Perino didn't have a CBD gummy line or any beef with Hannity whatsoever. Of course, diehard fans already know that the two rarely disagree. For instance, both had sharp criticism for Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign, with Hannity criticizing her for ditching the Al Smith dinner while Perino called out the former vice president for not conceding to Donald Trump on election night, but rather the day after.
Hannity has had some real feuds with other TV personalities
The reason some might have fallen for the supposed feud between Dana Perino and Sean Hannity is because the latter has been embroiled in plenty of public spats before. Hannity famously called Jimmy Kimmel an a**hole in 2021 after the late night host criticized an interview that Hannity conducted with then-gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner. The "Fox & Friends" co-host was also embroiled in a heated back-and-forth with former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson after it was revealed that the latter was feeding hot gossip about the network and its inner workings to various media outlets. "Now the big news is that some people at Fox apparently don't like me, and said bad things about me ― gutlessly ― behind my back," Hannity announced during his Fox News segment (via HuffPost), before insisting, "I'm not gonna change just because some of you don't like me."
The outspoken TV personality also didn't see eye-to-eye with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly after she insinuated that Donald Trump had only appeared on Hannity's show because the anchor never challenged the president's views and convictions. "[Trump won't] venture out to the unsafe spaces these days," Kelly opined at the time, per Politico. Hannity took the fight to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he accused Kelly of supporting Trump's 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton. According to a political operative at Fox who witnessed the barbs between the two firsthand, "The key is she's out for the headlines, he's out to get Trump elected."
Hannity's feud with Perino might have been nothing but scuttlebutt, but given his considerable track record, one can't exactly rule out any genuine future tension between Hannity and his "Fox & Friends" colleague.