Resurfaced Clip Of Prince William & Prince Harry Highlights Just How Tragic Their Feud Is
Like just about any siblings, Prince Harry and older brother Prince William have had their ups and downs. The sons of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana have been feuding to some degree since at least the 1990s, though their loving bond was always equally apparent. In recent times, however, things have progressed from mere sibling rivalry to a deeply fractured relationship that's left many wondering if fences can ever be mended. And a resurfaced clip from a time when Harry and William still seemed to get along only highlights just how tragic their feud is.
In January 2025, a clip from the documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" began making the rounds on TikTok. In it, Harry and William can be seen flipping through a photo album, laughing and reminiscing as they look at snapshots of themselves spending time with their mother, who tragically died in the summer of 1997, when Harry was only 12 and William wasn't much older at 15. "She smothered us with her love, that's for sure," Harry sweetly states. Notably, however, the documentary first aired in 2017, shortly before Harry and William's relationship really began to deteriorate. Fast-forward a few years, and Diana's boys reportedly haven't been on speaking terms for some time. Even sadder, Harry confessed in a 2023 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he believes things between him and William wouldn't have gotten so bad if their mother were still around.
Why did William and Harry stop speaking? And where do things stand now?
Though there were some red flags in Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship beforehand, their rift apparently began amid Harry's romance with Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018. According to reports, Harry felt William wasn't doing enough to make Meghan feel welcome in the royal family, not to mention later assertions on Harry's part that the royals weren't adequately protecting his wife from often-racist attacks in the British press.
Harry and Megan stepped back from the royal family in 2020 and moved to Meghan's native California, making the distance between Harry and William as literal as it was metaphorical. Things escalated in early 2023, when Harry released his memoir "Spare." The book contained a number of bombshell revelations, including one where Harry claims William physically attacked him after he confronted his older brother for speaking poorly of Meghan. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," the passage reads (via Town & Country).
Though the memoir seemingly dashed hopes for a reconciliation between Harry and William, William's own wife Kate Middleton reportedly extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan amid the California wildfires in early 2025. "It's no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate's gesture," a source told Life & Style. At the time of writing, what happens next remains to be seen.