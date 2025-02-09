Resurfaced Clip Of Prince William & Prince Harry Highlights Just How Tragic Their Feud Is

Like just about any siblings, Prince Harry and older brother Prince William have had their ups and downs. The sons of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana have been feuding to some degree since at least the 1990s, though their loving bond was always equally apparent. In recent times, however, things have progressed from mere sibling rivalry to a deeply fractured relationship that's left many wondering if fences can ever be mended. And a resurfaced clip from a time when Harry and William still seemed to get along only highlights just how tragic their feud is.

In January 2025, a clip from the documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" began making the rounds on TikTok. In it, Harry and William can be seen flipping through a photo album, laughing and reminiscing as they look at snapshots of themselves spending time with their mother, who tragically died in the summer of 1997, when Harry was only 12 and William wasn't much older at 15. "She smothered us with her love, that's for sure," Harry sweetly states. Notably, however, the documentary first aired in 2017, shortly before Harry and William's relationship really began to deteriorate. Fast-forward a few years, and Diana's boys reportedly haven't been on speaking terms for some time. Even sadder, Harry confessed in a 2023 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he believes things between him and William wouldn't have gotten so bad if their mother were still around.

