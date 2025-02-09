Tragic Details About Kid Rock's Son, Robbie Ritchie

Those who aren't fans of Kid Rock's music likely only know him as one of Donald Trump's staunchest celebrity supporters. Since Trump's initial presidential campaign, Kid Rock — whose real name is Robert James Ritchie — has repeatedly made headlines for his friendship with and fervent support of the controversial politician, including when Kid Rock played a video message from Trump at his concert and when he claimed that the president sought his advice on pressing political issues. But there's another side to the rock star that he advertises less often: Being a dad.

Advertisement

Kid Rock's life was forever changed in 1993 when he welcomed his first and only child, Robert James Ritchie Jr., with his ex-girlfriend Kelley South Russell. While it didn't exactly make the "All Summer Long" hitmaker curb his crazy on- and off-stage antics, fatherhood did give him another priority in life besides chasing fame. "Bob was deadly serious about two things: Raising Junior, and his career," friend David Lee confirmed to the Detroit Free Press. The man himself made it clear that being a father was as important to him as his lifelong dream of becoming a famous rock star, writing in Esquire, "Make no mistake: Bob Ritchie's up early in the morning taking pictures of his son on the first day of his senior year. Kid Rock is passed out in a hotel room somewhere with four scantily clad women."

Advertisement

While they rarely talk or post about each other publicly, Kid Rock appears to have maintained a close relationship with his son, whom he calls Bobby Jr. or Junior. Based on social media, the Grammy nominee's son also seems to be living a happy life with his own wife and children. However, Bobby Jr. experienced several tragedies during his childhood and teenage years.