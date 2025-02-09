RFK Jr.'s Relationship History Before Cheryl Hines

There's always been whispers about the notorious Kennedy Curse, that bad luck follows them and those who marry into their family. But the Kennedys' misfortune might have very little to do with an actual curse and everything to do with their seemingly hereditary desire to dance with the devil. RFK Jr. is a prime example. Half of his life's misfortunes could arguably have been prevented had he simply remained faithful to his first wife. But the Kennedy men don't exactly have a good track record when it comes to fidelity, and RFK Jr. is no exception.

As recently as 2024, Kennedy was caught up in a cheating scandal with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, with whom he had apparently been having an affair for about a year, all while still being married to his third wife, Cheryl Hines. The whole sordid affair came to light when Nuzzi fessed up to her fiance, Ryan Lizza, about her relationship with Kennedy. "I was devastated when I learned of Ms. Nuzzi's nearly year-long affair, and I ended our engagement over it," Lizza wrote in court documents (via CNN). He added that Nuzzi told him the relationship with Kennedy was "toxic" and "psychotic." Kennedy denied the affair, with a spokesperson for the politician telling the New York Post, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

Sources told People Kennedy and Hines were at an impasse in their relationship amid the scandal. "[They] have barely spoken," one source claimed. "She [Hines] is embarrassed because he got caught." What happens next is anyone's guess, but it's worth noting that Kennedy had an extensive relationship history before he tied the knot with Hines in 2014.