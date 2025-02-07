Meet NFL Star Dak Prescott's Parents, Nathaniel And Peggy

NFL star Dak Prescott had a meteoric rise upon joining the pro-football league in 2016. During his rookie season, Prescott became the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys after an injury sidelined previous starter (and ex-Jessica Simpson beau) Tony Romo. But who raised the man who would go on to lead the Cowboys to multiple division titles? As it turns out, we know a fair bit about Dak Prescott's parents, Nathaniel and Peggy.

Dak was born in Louisiana in 1993 as the third and youngest son of Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott. However, the couple divorced when Dak was rather young. From that point forward, the future NFL quarterback and his brothers were raised primarily by their mother. In addition to growing up with two biological brothers, Dak became like a sibling to other kids in his neighborhood, thanks to his hard-working mother's willingness to lend a hand to those who needed it. "Any of our friends that came to the house and maybe had problems at home, my mom just always opened the door," Dak said in a 2020 video interview with Graham Bensinger. "Just always told them that this was a safe haven — that this was a place that they could come during the day, this is a place they could stay the night if they need to."

Peggy Prescott sadly passed away in November 2013 at the age of 52 following a battle with colon cancer. At the time, Dak was 20 years old and playing college football for Mississippi State.