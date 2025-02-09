Elon Musk's Petty Internet Behavior Proves He's Taking Lessons From Trump

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance may have started for political reasons, but the pair have quite a few similarities, including constant engagement with their critics online. As the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk's influence on the platform is undeniable. Not only is he the most-followed person, but he can also remove users' blue verification check marks. Additionally, he's known to use his online clout for petty feuds.

One viral example of this happened when Musk boasted about being one of the world's top video game players of "Path of Exile 2." Expert gamers were skeptical of the claim, particularly because Musk seemed unfamiliar with basic game mechanics. They speculated Musk may have hired someone else to play on his account and level him up. When popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt challenged Musk to play him and prove who the true master was, Musk did not handle it well. He unfollowed Asmongold on X, and the gamer's blue check mark was mysteriously removed (though it has since been reinstated). In another childish move, Musk posted private messages between himself and Asmongold on X.

This behavior might seem familiar to anyone who follows Donald Trump on social media. The president can be just as petty, if not more so. Reports show that between November 2022 and March 2024, Trump posted 570 direct insults targeting those who criticized him. Like Musk, Trump can't hide his delicate ego, and he has a history of banning his critics from his platform, Truth Social.

