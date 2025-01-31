Lauren Boebert Dons Inappropriate Dress That Looks Ripped From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet

Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is no stranger to fashion and makeup mistakes. She has a penchant for short, tight, figure-baring ensembles that often look more suited for a night out than a day at work as a political figure. And, it seems that the unusual fashion habit is spreading among Trump's cronies. Representative Lauren Boebert recently took a solemn occasion as an opportunity to flaunt her gams. And, folks on the internet took notice.

On January 30, Boebert shared a Fox News segment on Instagram. The video showed Boebert presenting a Congressional Recognition Award to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for their efforts in solving a nearly four-decades-old homicide case. The cold case involved the 1985 murder of Roger Dean that was ultimately solved in 2021. For the occasion, Boebert wore a short, figure-hugging lavender dress. While this may not be among the worst outfits Boebert has ever worn, she definitely stuck out like a sore thumb among the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office whom she was honoring.