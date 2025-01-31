Lauren Boebert Dons Inappropriate Dress That Looks Ripped From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet
Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is no stranger to fashion and makeup mistakes. She has a penchant for short, tight, figure-baring ensembles that often look more suited for a night out than a day at work as a political figure. And, it seems that the unusual fashion habit is spreading among Trump's cronies. Representative Lauren Boebert recently took a solemn occasion as an opportunity to flaunt her gams. And, folks on the internet took notice.
On January 30, Boebert shared a Fox News segment on Instagram. The video showed Boebert presenting a Congressional Recognition Award to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for their efforts in solving a nearly four-decades-old homicide case. The cold case involved the 1985 murder of Roger Dean that was ultimately solved in 2021. For the occasion, Boebert wore a short, figure-hugging lavender dress. While this may not be among the worst outfits Boebert has ever worn, she definitely stuck out like a sore thumb among the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office whom she was honoring.
Lauren Boebert's outfits gain many distasteful comments
Alongside the clip Lauren Boebert posted to Instagram, she wrote, "Today, I provided an official Congressional Recognition to members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for their incredible work in solving a cold case after nearly 40 years and providing justice for Roger Dean's family. We are so fortunate to have your persistence and resolve to protect our community!" Despite the fact that she expressed passion and reverence for the cause, her ensemble still caused a bit of a distraction amidst her followers. "What a babe" someone commented on the post.
Boebert's consistent devotion to heavy, unflattering makeup and tight clothing often earns her a slew of both positive and negative commentary from the public. Just two days prior to this Instagram post, Boebert shared another photo of a meeting she had with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "Dress like you're at work instead of heading to the bar. So inappropriate down right, classless," one commenter asserted. "Sexiest woman in Congress," another noted. Evidently, Boebert's wardrobe gains plenty of attention. And, a wardrobe revamp could make a positive change to that.