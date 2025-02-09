Tragic Details About Yellowstone's Wes Bentley

Before recovery, addiction had taken over Wes Bentley's life. "I lost everything in the fire," he told Men's Health, calling his drug addiction "the fire." "I had no car, I had no clothes, I had no money – I was $400,000 in debt." His substance problems began after "American Beauty" catapulted him to stardom. He went from not being able to afford fast food to unintentionally commanding the attention of any room he entered. "I wanted fame, but I thought it would be incremental, and I became afraid of the overnight-sensation thing," he told the The New York Times.

With his new lifestyle came lots of partying. And Bentley quickly became addicted to cocaine, which led to heroin use. His addiction impacted his acting career, as he prioritized heroin over reading new scripts.

Bentley didn't get serious about sobriety until his substance use nearly killed him, after he drank an entire bottle of scotch alone. "It was after that I told a friend for the first time: 'I'm a drug addict, and an alcoholic, and I need help,'" he said (via the New York Times). He then entered rehab and began the process of turning his life around.