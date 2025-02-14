What Is Ariana Grande's Real Name & Why Did She Use It In Wicked?

While watching the 2024 "Wicked" movie, you may have caught a peculiar name as the credits rolled. For most of her career, Ariana Grande has strictly gone by her two-name moniker. However, not many people know that Grande's professional name is not what's on her birth certificate. The R.E.M. Beauty owner's full name is Ariana Grande-Butera, something she debuted for the first time in the "Wicked" end credits. Hyphenating Grande-Butera was an intentional choice by the star, with an endearing meaning, albeit complicated history behind the name.

In an interview with Justin Hill for "The Streaming Service" podcast, Grande said that the experience felt so full circle for her, that she wanted to pay a tribute to her younger self. "I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me," she said, adding, "And, you know, that was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old."

While she's well-known for her role as Cat Valentine on "Victorious," Grande actually got her start on the stage as part of the original Broadway cast of "13." Considering that theater has always been in her blood, it's unsurprising how badly Grande wanted to play Glinda. In an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kristin Chenoweth, the original Glinda on Broadway, revealed how an eager 7- or 8-year-old Grande came backstage to meet her after seeing her in the stage version of "Wicked." According to Grande's timeline, she would have been going by Ariana Grande-Butera then. Her love for the show is well-documented on X (formerly Twitter), too, proving "Wicked" was always in her future.

