Jessica Simpson Is Taking A Page From Taylor Swift's Playbook (& Her Ex Might Not Like It)
Musician and actress Jessica Simpson is getting back to her country roots, and her ex husband Eric Johnson might be in for a wild ride. There were some pretty big signs that Simpson and Johnson were headed for divorce, and now that it's clear the two are officially done, "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress might be taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook and recording an album dedicated to her messy ex. This won't be the first time Simpson and Swift have shared a sad experience, with both falling into WAGs category with their NFL-affiliated partners, but it will be the first time Simpson has boldly tapped into her heartbreak to put Johnson on blast.
With Simpson's last album "Happy Christmas" coming out in 2010, the mother of three has taken time away to do domestic duties. But there's nothing like a breakup to get an artist back in the saddle again. With Johnson having disappeared from Simpson's Instagram as far back as 2023, it seems like she just might have quite a bit of material to be working with. Paying homage to Swift and fellow breakup artist Alanis Morissette, Simpson is sure to make her comeback to both recording and country a stellar success.
Jessica Simpson isn't holding back with her return to making music
In 2024, Jessica Simpson hinted at an album she was working on that would directly relate to someone who did her dirty. In a social media post the singer said (via Daily Mail), "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." A source close to Simpson also admitted the album will "be about her broken heart, so, yeah, I guess you can call it a revenge, a heartbreak album." Which is very Taylor Swift of her. It doesn't take a deep dive into Simpson's marriage to Eric Johnson to figure that most of this album will be about him.
When Simpson stepped away from making music to be a mom in the 2010s, the decision most likely made sense at the time. But now that two of her three children are past the age of 10, it seems Simpson is also itching to give her kids something they've ultimately been missing out on. In her interview with People, Simpson admitted that her children have yet to see her perform live, saying, "I was too nervous to go back into other careers that are my passion until I felt like they were confident enough in school and in life before I would step foot on stage." Now, she's crediting her kids for getting her back out there. "They're teaching me to be brave," Simpson said.