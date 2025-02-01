Jessica Simpson Is Taking A Page From Taylor Swift's Playbook (& Her Ex Might Not Like It)

Musician and actress Jessica Simpson is getting back to her country roots, and her ex husband Eric Johnson might be in for a wild ride. There were some pretty big signs that Simpson and Johnson were headed for divorce, and now that it's clear the two are officially done, "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress might be taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook and recording an album dedicated to her messy ex. This won't be the first time Simpson and Swift have shared a sad experience, with both falling into WAGs category with their NFL-affiliated partners, but it will be the first time Simpson has boldly tapped into her heartbreak to put Johnson on blast.

With Simpson's last album "Happy Christmas" coming out in 2010, the mother of three has taken time away to do domestic duties. But there's nothing like a breakup to get an artist back in the saddle again. With Johnson having disappeared from Simpson's Instagram as far back as 2023, it seems like she just might have quite a bit of material to be working with. Paying homage to Swift and fellow breakup artist Alanis Morissette, Simpson is sure to make her comeback to both recording and country a stellar success.