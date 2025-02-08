Tragic Details About Heidi Klum's Life

Heidi Klum has been a massively successful supermodel and entrepreneur for decades. However, she's also faced her share of trials and tribulations over the years. In an auspicious beginning, Klum won a $300,000 contract after she entered a modeling competition. Even so, this early success didn't ensure instant fame.

As she got started in the business, Klum ran into some difficulties when she was criticized for her body type. "I had the curves, and when I started, that wasn't really what was in fashion," Klum explained on "The Early Show." She had to endure unhelpful suggestions from individuals who pushed her to try unhealthy tactics, like pills, to look thinner. Fortunately, Klum was able to tune out the noise. "I never bought into it. I felt if they don't want me like that, it's tough." she informed The Times in November 2024. "Instead, I did a lot of catalogues, which was fine — I made money."

Even so, looks are part of her brand, and Klum was lucky that a scary childhood accident didn't negatively impact her career. "When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have like a big scar," Klum revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022. She didn't share whether or not the injury required stitches, but Klum did note that the scar can be concealed with cosmetics. However, Klum's dealt with some life difficulties that weren't as easily overcome, including failed relationships and ageism.

