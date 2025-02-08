Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Once Found Himself In Hot Water Because Of Liz Cheney
There were never any long, slow, deep, soft kisses between Kevin Costner and Liz Cheney, but the two have had their share of moments over the years. Oscar-winning actor Costner, best known for his movies "Bull Durham," "Dances With Wolves," and "The Bodyguard;" for his hit TV show "Yellowstone;" and for being the ultimate Hollywood ladies man, has supported politician Cheney, best known for being the Republican Wyoming Representative in Congress, for voting to impeach Donald Trump during his first run as president, and as former Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter, on more than one occasion.
In 2020, Costner told The Daily Beast he considers himself an independent when it comes to politics. "I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world," he declared. "The Democratic Party doesn't represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now." To prove his point, the showbiz icon showed his support for Democrats Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg when they ran for president. But he also made it public knowledge that he was all-in with Republican Liz Cheney when she made her bid for a second term as Wyoming Representive.
Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022
In August 2022, Cheney posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Costner wearing a T-shirt that read "I'm for Liz Cheney." The politician added the caption, "Real men put country over party." The comments were rough on Costner, who was got to see his image altered with jock straps, cats, and a variety of T-shirt slogans.
Costner didn't care about the temperature of the water
When Kevin Costner showed his support for Liz Cheney during her campaign for re-election as Wyoming Representative, folks came after him. "Real men are not Hollywood actors," one person responded to Cheney's post of Costner in his "I'm for Liz Cheney" T-shirt. Another declared, "Oh shoot! Why do actors do this!! Ugh! I really loved him in Yellowstone. Now this has ruined it for me!"
But despite the backlash, Costner was unfazed by the public's opinion of his political opinion. "I didn't really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don't like me," he told USA Today in November 2022. Even when Cheney was defeated, he stood by his decision to show his public support. "I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance."
But the actor's appreciation for Cheney didn't end there. In an ongoing feud between Cheney and Donald Trump filled with brutal moments, another one occurred during Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson in October 2024. After calling her dumb, he also said she was radical in her thoughts about war. Trump suggested she be put in a position with guns trained on her face, and Costner did not take kindly to those words. "I'm very proud of Liz Cheney," he told The Michael Smerconish Program on Siriux XM in November 2024. "[She] was willing to stand up, and we should applaud her. ... This woman should never be threatened. ... We shouldn't allow that."