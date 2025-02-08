Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Once Found Himself In Hot Water Because Of Liz Cheney

There were never any long, slow, deep, soft kisses between Kevin Costner and Liz Cheney, but the two have had their share of moments over the years. Oscar-winning actor Costner, best known for his movies "Bull Durham," "Dances With Wolves," and "The Bodyguard;" for his hit TV show "Yellowstone;" and for being the ultimate Hollywood ladies man, has supported politician Cheney, best known for being the Republican Wyoming Representative in Congress, for voting to impeach Donald Trump during his first run as president, and as former Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter, on more than one occasion.

In 2020, Costner told The Daily Beast he considers himself an independent when it comes to politics. "I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world," he declared. "The Democratic Party doesn't represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now." To prove his point, the showbiz icon showed his support for Democrats Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg when they ran for president. But he also made it public knowledge that he was all-in with Republican Liz Cheney when she made her bid for a second term as Wyoming Representive.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

In August 2022, Cheney posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Costner wearing a T-shirt that read "I'm for Liz Cheney." The politician added the caption, "Real men put country over party." The comments were rough on Costner, who was got to see his image altered with jock straps, cats, and a variety of T-shirt slogans.