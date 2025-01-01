5 Times Kevin Costner Proved He's The Ultimate Hollywood Ladies Man
Kevin Costner has had a long and prominent career in Hollywood, making a name for himself as an emotional powerhouse in highly-praised dramas and westerns. But he has also made headlines for his personal life which has included the attention of many femme fatales. He's definitely known by the women in Hollywood for being quite the charmer. (In fact, that may have been what led to his high-profile divorce!) After separating from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023, Costner has been linked to fellow celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Jewel.
Even Meg Ryan has a fondness for the "Yellowstone" leading man. According to the National Enquirer, "She's always had a soft spot for Kevin," said an insider (via RadarOnline). "Whenever they'd run into each other at showbiz events through the years, there was a major spark." Professionally, the source added it is one of Ryan's "greatest regrets" to have never worked with Costner. "Meg is putting the word out among their mutual friends that she's there if Kevin ever wants some company," the insider said following Costner's divorce. "He just might give her a call when he's ready to date again. He always thought she was cute." But Ryan certainly isn't the only celebrity to show their love for Oscar-winning actor and director. Whether it's actors, singers, or other famous personalities, women have long been going crazy for Costner!
Sharon Stone has her eyes on Kevin Costner
In November 2024, Kevin Costner made headlines for his cheeky interactions with Sharon Stone. Costner and Stone were "openly flirty" at the 2024 Governors Awards. "They started off polite with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like 'Heyyyy baby,'" a witness dished to Daily Mail. "Who knows if they went home together or even exchanged numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot." The source added that Stone handled the attention with class but was seen winking at Costner. A different source expressed a similar sentiment to RadarOnline by saying that the two "flirted up an absolute storm. There was great chemistry between them, and everyone in the room just couldn't keep their eyes off of them." Regardless if this leads to something official, it's obvious that there's serious chemistry between the two movie legends.
Their close friendship isn't a surprise, as Stone publicly supported Costner during his messy divorce. This support came in the form of a shady Instagram comment that Stone left on a post about Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. In their divorce hearings, Baumgartner requested $160,000 in monthly child support from Costner, saying that their children have grown accustomed to Costner's lavish lifestyle. Stone responded to a post detailing Baumgartner's day in court by commenting, "My ex thought the same," along with a laughing emoji. It is unknown how well Stone knows Baumgartner or if the two have met in person. However, it is clear that Stone is on Costner's side in the divorce, as the two both know the struggles of going through a public separation in Hollywood.
Costner has a flirty friendship with Madonna
Kevin Costner and pop diva Madonna have maintained a decades-long friendship (including a memorable 1991 tiff where Madonna took issue with Costner calling her concert "neat.") A source shared with Life & Style that the two superstars have a special bond, complete with support and a little teasing. "Kevin and Madonna have a flirtatious friendship going that has survived divorces, career ups and downs, and a changed Hollywood that doesn't look a single bit like it did in the '80s when they both rose to fame," the source said (via Yahoo). "It helps that, against all odds, they have both managed to maintain their status as sex symbols and headlining performers right through their 60s, but the admiration runs deeper than just texts and emails."
Madonna allegedly offered her support to Costner when the first of his film series, "Horizon," underperformed at the box office in the summer of 2024. Life & Style's source claimed, "Madonna is genuinely rooting for Kevin and his big gamble with the 'Horizon' films, and Kevin has said nice things about Madonna to everybody who asks him about that funny moment in her film all those years ago. He clearly has a giant soft spot for Madonna and how she puts herself out there, warts and all." It is clear that Costner trusts Madonna and as a fellow entertainer, considers her a close confidant. "Madonna is somebody he doesn't need to ask anything of — she gets Kevin, and she's in his corner no matter what," the source concluded.
Costner had a special bond with Whitney Houston
Superstar songstress Whitney Houston got to know Kevin Costner while the two filmed the 1992 classic film "The Bodyguard" together. Costner produced the film and was not only responsible for casting Houston but also encouraged her to sing "I Will Always Love You" for the film. Houston's rendition of the song quickly became one of the most famous ballads of all time and won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1994. While filming the movie, Costner formed a meaningful connection with Houston and felt a responsibility towards her. He recalled during a June 2024 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, "I don't know what it was, but we had a moment, and I realized that the world had a higher idea of who we were, so I basically embraced it. I was her imaginary bodyguard." Costner added that since Houston had not done much acting, she trusted his expertise on set. "I started to guide her, and I wasn't trying to usurp my director. But I made a promise to her."
Sadly, Houston passed away in 2012 at the young age of 48. Upon her death, Costner released a statement saying, "She was my one true love. I still have 'I Will Always Love You' as my ringtone, and I count it a badge of honor every time I get mocked for it." (via Digital Spy). Costner gave the eulogy at Houston's funeral, speaking for a total of 17 minutes, and refused to shorten his speech for broadcasters who requested a shorter run time.
Is Hoda Kotb a good match for Costner?
Evidently, Kevin Costner is irresistible to more than just Hollywood actresses. In fact, he made quite the impression on the co-host of "The Today Show," Hoda Kotb, during a June 2024 appearance on the daytime talk show. Sparks flew between Costner and Kotb during an off-camera embrace. The moment was captured on social media, and fans were loving the chemistry between the two. Kotb even appeared on "Watch What Happens Live!" following her interaction with Costner, and fans were quick to encourage Kotb to make a move! "The viewers want the two of you together," host Andy Cohen echoed. "Well, if the viewers want it," Kotb joked in response.
The Sun enlisted body language expert Blanca Cobb to detail the sweet moment. According to Cobb, Costner seemed nervous, and Kotb mirrored some of his gestures. Cobb believed the interaction was not a romantic one. "The rubbing and sweeping hair from both of them were not flirting motions," Cobb explained. But, there were sparks of a connection between the two that were hard to miss. "What was interesting is that he rubbed the back of his head, and she swept her hair as soon as he did that," Cobb noticed. "Kevin then touched his leg. This only happens when you are in sync with somebody." And that doesn't mean that a love connection couldn't emerge between the two in the future. In October 2024, Entertainment Tonight asked Costner if Kotb could be a potential partner for him, and the actor played coy. "She's been great to me. When I go back there [to "The Today Show"] ... people treat me well," Costner said. "They treat me good. And she's got a spark, and we've never had coffee together."
Did Kyle Richards try to snag Costner?
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards was accused of making a play for Kevin Costner. Her co-star Sutton Stracke put her on the spot when she told the world that Richards was determined to make Costner her man. In a November 2024 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show," Stracke said, "Kyle and I have this conversation; she was in Aspen, and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner." (via People). Stracke added that Richards "really wanted" Costner and affirmed that when it comes to Richards' rumored pairings, "there's some Kevin Costner mixed in there."
Richards has since denied her attempt to woo Costner by saying that Stracke's claims are incorrect. "That is definitely not true. I think she was just joking," Richards told TMZ. Richards did note that she has a home in Aspen where Costner also has a home, but the two have barely crossed paths, saying, "I've only met him two times and talked to him for maybe one minute." While she insists there is nothing else to say about her potential affection for Costner, Richards did add, "He's obviously a good-looking man, but that story's just not true. [Stracke]'s joking." However, since Richards split with her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023, only time will tell if the "Yellowstone" star could be a future fling for the Real Housewife.