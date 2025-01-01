5 Times Kevin Costner Proved He's The Ultimate Hollywood Ladies Man

In November 2024, Kevin Costner made headlines for his cheeky interactions with Sharon Stone. Costner and Stone were "openly flirty" at the 2024 Governors Awards. "They started off polite with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like 'Heyyyy baby,'" a witness dished to Daily Mail. "Who knows if they went home together or even exchanged numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot." The source added that Stone handled the attention with class but was seen winking at Costner. A different source expressed a similar sentiment to RadarOnline by saying that the two "flirted up an absolute storm. There was great chemistry between them, and everyone in the room just couldn't keep their eyes off of them." Regardless if this leads to something official, it's obvious that there's serious chemistry between the two movie legends.

Advertisement

Their close friendship isn't a surprise, as Stone publicly supported Costner during his messy divorce. This support came in the form of a shady Instagram comment that Stone left on a post about Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. In their divorce hearings, Baumgartner requested $160,000 in monthly child support from Costner, saying that their children have grown accustomed to Costner's lavish lifestyle. Stone responded to a post detailing Baumgartner's day in court by commenting, "My ex thought the same," along with a laughing emoji. It is unknown how well Stone knows Baumgartner or if the two have met in person. However, it is clear that Stone is on Costner's side in the divorce, as the two both know the struggles of going through a public separation in Hollywood.

Advertisement