How Many Children Does Tucker Carlson Have? Meet The Kids Who Fueled His Controversial Career

Tucker Carlson has had quite the run. He's been lambasted all over the press for various scandalous remarks, but he also did a (albeit disastrous) stint on "Dancing With the Stars." He's made disparaging remarks about women, yet he's devoted to his wife of decades. He's talked about daughters in a way that's made more than a handful of people cringe, even though he has kids — including daughters of his own.

Carlson met his wife Susan Andrews when they were teenagers attending the same private educational institute, St. George's School in Rhode Island. "She was the cutest 10th grader in America," he shared with People. The two were engaged before Carlson even graduated from college, and over the course of their relationship, they welcomed four children into their lives. Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy all grew up together with their parents.

"The point of life is to have children, and to watch them have grandchildren," Carlson said in a speech he gave in 2023 at the Center for Christian Virtue's Cleveland Celebration Gala. "Nothing will bring you joy like that will." In fact, in a 2017 interview with GQ, he revealed that his kids were the motivation behind some of his varied career choices, noting, "When you have four kids in private schools, you don't get to be choosy."

