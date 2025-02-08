Blake Lively Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Actor Blake Lively has gone through quite a transformation over the years. From her breakout role in the 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" to playing a charming but troubled teen on the hit TV series "Gossip Girl" to starring in the 2024 romantic drama "It Ends with Us," the "Rhythm Section" star has often courted controversy along the way (including after a cringey interview that resurfaced in 2024). Fans over the years have noticed that the mom of four has maintained an ethereal glow, which leads many to believe Blake Lively has potentially had some plastic surgery.

For her part, Lively has remained quiet about having had any work done. However, the "Age of Adaline" actor is known for having a skincare routine that involves facial steamers. Notably, she's also gotten a good tanning artist in the past few years, as her skin is positively glowing and healthy in most photos. Supersleuths will be able to find old photos of Lively from her high school days, which definitely show she rocked braces at some point. However, not even these reasonable changes are enough to quell the rumors that Blake Lively has had some plastic surgery.