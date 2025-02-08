Blake Lively Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Actor Blake Lively has gone through quite a transformation over the years. From her breakout role in the 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" to playing a charming but troubled teen on the hit TV series "Gossip Girl" to starring in the 2024 romantic drama "It Ends with Us," the "Rhythm Section" star has often courted controversy along the way (including after a cringey interview that resurfaced in 2024). Fans over the years have noticed that the mom of four has maintained an ethereal glow, which leads many to believe Blake Lively has potentially had some plastic surgery.
For her part, Lively has remained quiet about having had any work done. However, the "Age of Adaline" actor is known for having a skincare routine that involves facial steamers. Notably, she's also gotten a good tanning artist in the past few years, as her skin is positively glowing and healthy in most photos. Supersleuths will be able to find old photos of Lively from her high school days, which definitely show she rocked braces at some point. However, not even these reasonable changes are enough to quell the rumors that Blake Lively has had some plastic surgery.
The plastic surgery Blake Lively is rumored to have gotten
Starting with the most obvious, it's hard to deny that Blake Lively's lips have changed over the years. Especially since her "Gossip Girl" days, Lively's lips have gotten plumper and more even. It's incredibly possible she's had lip filler, maybe mostly on her upper lip, to add a sense of balance. It could also be easy to assume that the "It Ends With Us" star is casually using Botox. It takes more than a laid-back skincare routine to be this wrinkle-free.
Many fans have also noted that her nose shape is inherently different than it used to be. No longer boasting a rounded, youthful shape, Lively's nose is now more structured and pointed. It could be argued that she's simply incredibly good at contouring, but the shape has shifted. No matter what, whoever is in charge of dressing up Lively's face is doing a phenomenal job. The changes have been subtle and complimentary, which is more than what some actors have to say about Blake Lively.