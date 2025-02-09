6 First Lady Makeup Fails That Will Have You Cringing

First ladies of the United States typically represent the softer side of the presidency. Tasked with entertaining and making the People's House feel like home, they also promote family-friendly initiatives such as literacy and nutrition. They're not expected to look like glamour queens, but they do have to look put together in public. However, despite the best efforts of personal assistants and designers, sometimes they step out looking less than their best. We can't forget some out-of-date first lady outfits, such as Michelle Obama's tweed inauguration dress and Laura Bush's matronly 2006 Kennedy Center Honors gown. And even when the presidential spouses are impeccably dressed, sometimes their makeup isn't quite up to par.

Take, for instance, the pic above, which shows one of Melania Trump's worst makeup fails yet. As a former model, the first lady certainly knows how to present a polished look, but there are times when she forgets she's not on a photo shoot. Her heavy eyeshadow and liner are both aging and a harsh contrast to her lightened hair, and the obvious contouring on her nose needs to be blended. Hopefully, she'll bring a lighter touch to her palette during her second go-round on the job. Other first ladies fell victim to their era's style trends, or forgot to check a mirror before facing the cameras. We found some of the more embarrassing examples — ones the FLOTUSes would probably rather not remember.

