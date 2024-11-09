Five Out-Of-Date First Lady Outfits We Can't Forget

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory brought up plenty of memories of Melania Trump's first time as First Lady into the public's consciousness. Perhaps one reminder, however, that some might wish to forget, are some of the scandalous outfits she and other women in the Trump family have worn throughout her husband's political career.

Over the years, Trump and other former first ladies have been put under the microscope for fits some might perceive as questionable or unfashionable. In remembrance of some of the questionable fashion choices Trump and the other women formerly in her position have made, we've taken a look at five unforgettable outfits worn by first ladies that are better left in the past.