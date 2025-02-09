Meet Hallmark Hunk Kristoffer Polaha's Sons Caleb, Micah And Jude
Hallmark Channel star Kristoffer Polaha has charmed audiences with his roles in fan-favorite projects like "Dater's Handbook" alongside Meghan Markle and "Mystery 101," where he played Detective Travis Burke. Polaha has also appeared on network TV shows, including "Life Unexpected," and on the big screen in films such as "Wonder Woman 1984." But while fans are familiar with his work, they may not be familiar with his family.
Polaha and "Days of Our Lives" star Julianne Morris are the proud parents of three sons: Caleb, Micah, and Jude. The oldest son, Caleb, was born in 2004 and is an aspiring country music star. He released his debut single, "The Whole Night," in 2023. Kristoffer gushed over Caleb in a 2023 birthday post on his Instagram, where he shared pics of the young singer as a kid and as an adult. "You know how much I love you and you know how proud I am of you," Kristoffer wrote. "So proud, in fact, that I want to share it with the whole world."
In a March 2023 interview with Digital Journal, Caleb talked about the impact his father had on him. "My father is a huge influence on me and my biggest hero," he remarked, "he has taught me a lot about storytelling, being an artist, and being creative." Caleb also gave his father credit for inspiring him to become a singer.
Two of Kristoffer Polaha's three sons are entertainers
Actor Kristoffer Polaha adores working for the Hallmark Channel and has starred in several films for the network, including "A Winning Team" and "The Christmas Quest." But he's not the only thespian in the family; his middle son, Micah, has also become an actor.
Micah made his small-screen debut in 2023 playing a younger version of his father's character, Brad, in the Amazon Prime Video series "Harlan Coben's Shelter." In an August 2023 Instagram post, Kristoffer revealed the news of his son's involvement in the film. "I can't let the day go by without acknowledging my son's worldwide professional debut!" he gushed. Kristoffer also wrote that he was on set to watch his son work, and beamed with pride over his accomplishment. One year later, in August 2024, Kristoffer posted a video on his Facebook of Micah on his way to New York University to study filmmaking.
Kristoffer's youngest son, Jude, born in 2011, hasn't shown signs of the showbiz itch yet, but that's not prevented his proud papa from sharing videos of him on social media. In a September 2024 Instagram post, Kristoffer published a video of Jude playing quarterback on his school's football team, along with the simple caption of "Jude."