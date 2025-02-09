Meet Hallmark Hunk Kristoffer Polaha's Sons Caleb, Micah And Jude

Hallmark Channel star Kristoffer Polaha has charmed audiences with his roles in fan-favorite projects like "Dater's Handbook" alongside Meghan Markle and "Mystery 101," where he played Detective Travis Burke. Polaha has also appeared on network TV shows, including "Life Unexpected," and on the big screen in films such as "Wonder Woman 1984." But while fans are familiar with his work, they may not be familiar with his family.

Polaha and "Days of Our Lives" star Julianne Morris are the proud parents of three sons: Caleb, Micah, and Jude. The oldest son, Caleb, was born in 2004 and is an aspiring country music star. He released his debut single, "The Whole Night," in 2023. Kristoffer gushed over Caleb in a 2023 birthday post on his Instagram, where he shared pics of the young singer as a kid and as an adult. "You know how much I love you and you know how proud I am of you," Kristoffer wrote. "So proud, in fact, that I want to share it with the whole world."

In a March 2023 interview with Digital Journal, Caleb talked about the impact his father had on him. "My father is a huge influence on me and my biggest hero," he remarked, "he has taught me a lot about storytelling, being an artist, and being creative." Caleb also gave his father credit for inspiring him to become a singer.

