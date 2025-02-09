Side-By-Side Pics Show How Much JD Vance Has Changed Since His Military Days

JD Vance must be part chameleon, because he always looks a lot different when he changes his appearance. From Vance's totally unrecognizable high school yearbook photo that featured a messy crop of uneven bangs — the complete opposite of his polished look today as vice president — to his beardless face that made waves on X, formerly known as Twitter, he can drastically alter his look with just a few cosmetic tweaks.

This was demonstrated yet again when side-by-side photos comparing today's politician to Vance's former military persona went viral on X. The poster praised Vance for serving in the Marines following the events of 9/11. The Ohio native's military service lasted four years, which included one tour in Iraq.

JD Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11. I respect him immensely for this. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lCsEw9fGeU — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) July 15, 2024

Interestingly, Vance made history as the first veteran, post-9/11, to be on the ballot of a major political party. After graduating high school, he enlisted in 2003 as a combat correspondent. He discussed his time in the service in his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," and said the experience "taught [him] how to live like an adult." Vance also wrote of his military tenure, "I was lucky to escape any real fighting."

