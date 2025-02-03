JD Vance Is Totally Unrecognizable In Old Photos Without His Beard

Today, JD Vance is one of the most recognized people in the world as the Vice President of the United States. With Vance's possible eyeliner and his light beard, it's easy to spot him in a crowd. However, the VP looked much different only a few years ago, before he became Donald Trump's right-hand man — that is, when Elon Musk isn't around.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of Vance without his signature beard and, wow, facial hair really can completely change a person's appearance. The clean-shaven Vance doesn't have the gravitas of a politician. He looks like that one kid named Hunter who was in everyone's elementary school class in the '90s.

JD Vance without a beard. pic.twitter.com/YAaYoeyb8S — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 2, 2024

Moreover, Vance without a beard shows off more of his baby face, making him seem much younger than he actually is. His bare face also now can't hide the chubby cheeks he used to have, which really highlights Vance's weight loss transformation. While Vance's not-so-secret archnemesis, Musk, admitted to using weight loss drugs to curb the pounds, Vance lost weight the old-fashioned way: through diet and lifestyle changes.

