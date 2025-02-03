JD Vance Is Totally Unrecognizable In Old Photos Without His Beard
Today, JD Vance is one of the most recognized people in the world as the Vice President of the United States. With Vance's possible eyeliner and his light beard, it's easy to spot him in a crowd. However, the VP looked much different only a few years ago, before he became Donald Trump's right-hand man — that is, when Elon Musk isn't around.
A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of Vance without his signature beard and, wow, facial hair really can completely change a person's appearance. The clean-shaven Vance doesn't have the gravitas of a politician. He looks like that one kid named Hunter who was in everyone's elementary school class in the '90s.
JD Vance without a beard. pic.twitter.com/YAaYoeyb8S
— Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 2, 2024
Moreover, Vance without a beard shows off more of his baby face, making him seem much younger than he actually is. His bare face also now can't hide the chubby cheeks he used to have, which really highlights Vance's weight loss transformation. While Vance's not-so-secret archnemesis, Musk, admitted to using weight loss drugs to curb the pounds, Vance lost weight the old-fashioned way: through diet and lifestyle changes.
Opinions were mixed about JD Vance's bare-faced look
The comments on that photo posted to X varied. Many people were not thrilled about JD Vance sans beard. One person lamented about being shown the photo and followed up with, " ... you just smushed my new crush a little." Someone else tweeted, "The beard was a good choice." Another person thought a beardless Vance resembled Daniel Cosgrove, a longtime cast member of the soap opera "Guiding Light."
The person who shared the photo to X made a compelling point, writing, "Just letting people know that they are attracted to beards and not the men under the beards." This X user is clearly onto something, because facial hair can completely transform a person, including the royal family. In fact, there was once a study done by the University of Queensland that resulted in more women finding men with beards attractive than not (via Psychology Today). It raised the question of shaveducking, and if people would still like the men they're attracted to without their beards. Some X users, however, still swooned over Vance with or without the facial hair. The heart wants what the heart wants.