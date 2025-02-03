The Heartbreaking Tragedy Patrick Mahomes' Family Is Dealing With Ahead Of 2025 Super Bowl
As Super Bowl LIX fast approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for what may be a record-breaking game that will make football history. Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles would make the Chiefs the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. And, to manage this unprecedented feat, the team will need its star quarterback Patrick Mahomes at his best. Yet, some sad news in the quarterback's personal life has come at an unfortunate time.
On January 26, Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, took to her Instagram Story to share some difficult news about her father. "My dad is in hospice and I'm lost for words," she wrote with three prayer hands emoji alongside a photo of her and her dad, per People. While this news indicates that Patrick's grandfather's health may have taken a turn for the worse, Randi's social media posts show that he has been dealing with health issues since at least the fall.
Back in September, Randi posted about her dad's health on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well." His health problems are clearly weighing heavily on his family, and it's easy to imagine just how much more difficult this will be when Patrick is called upon to play in one of the biggest games of his football career.
Through his struggles, Patrick Mahomes has gratitude for the good in his life
The health problems Patrick Mahomes' grandfather are dealing with are sure to put a damper on some of the celebrating surrounding this Sunday's Super Bowl. Luckily, though, there is plenty of joy in Patrick's personal life amidst the struggles. Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third baby on January 12. Adding their daughter Golden Raye to their family was surely a sweet moment in Patrick and Brittany's relationship. And the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl when Golden is less than a month old is likely to be a very special time for the whole family.
It's clear that despite hardships, Patrick is grateful for all that he has in his life. He also has his faith and his teammates to lean on in times of need. After defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and securing the Chiefs' place in yet another Super Bowl, Mahomes spoke to CBS Sports about the opportunity. "First off, I want to give all glory to God. Without Him none of this is possible and I truly mean that," he said. "I'm just so proud of my teammates and how they responded. That was a great football team. I'm just at a loss for words. I'm excited for New Orleans." Patrick's family, faith, and talented teammates are sure to support him through Super Bowl Sunday.