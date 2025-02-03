The Heartbreaking Tragedy Patrick Mahomes' Family Is Dealing With Ahead Of 2025 Super Bowl

As Super Bowl LIX fast approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for what may be a record-breaking game that will make football history. Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles would make the Chiefs the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. And, to manage this unprecedented feat, the team will need its star quarterback Patrick Mahomes at his best. Yet, some sad news in the quarterback's personal life has come at an unfortunate time.

On January 26, Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, took to her Instagram Story to share some difficult news about her father. "My dad is in hospice and I'm lost for words," she wrote with three prayer hands emoji alongside a photo of her and her dad, per People. While this news indicates that Patrick's grandfather's health may have taken a turn for the worse, Randi's social media posts show that he has been dealing with health issues since at least the fall.

Back in September, Randi posted about her dad's health on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well." His health problems are clearly weighing heavily on his family, and it's easy to imagine just how much more difficult this will be when Patrick is called upon to play in one of the biggest games of his football career.

