The Sweetest Moments In Brittany And Patrick Mahomes' Relationship
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have one of the sweetest and most high-profile celebrity romances in sports today, with their profile only being raised by Patrick's repeated Super Bowl championship wins and their friendship with Taylor Swift – the girlfriend of Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce. However, Patrick and Brittany have actually been going strong as a power couple for well over a decade.
The pair first began dating in March 2012, while both were students at Whitehouse High School in East Texas. In the early days of their romance, Patrick made a play for her heart with a sweet Valentine's Day rose, and the daring move worked. Brittany, who was a grade above Patrick, then took the future quarterback to her prom the following year. Brittany returned the favor when it was time for Patrick's prom, and by the time they'd both graduated, they'd already been together for over two years and were committed to their romance.
From being by his side when he got drafted to welcoming two adorable children together (with a third now on the way), to showering him with love after his big Super Bowl wins, to finally tying the knot, the pair have forged some heartwarming memories together. Here's a look at the sweetest moments from their long and happy romance.
Brittany Mahomes was by Patrick Mahomes' side when he first got drafted
In April 2017 –- five years after Patrick Mahomes and his high school sweetheart Brittany Mahomes began their romance -– the then-21-year-old Patrick was drafted into the NFL, and Brittany was by his side as he gleefully posed with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, and his family.
Mahomes was the No.1 pick for the Chiefs, and the No. 10 pick overall in the 2017 NFL draft. Brittany commemorated the special occasion with a few snapshots she posted to Instagram from the special day. "Officially a Kansas City Chiefs fan! I'm so proud of you Patrick! I can not wait to take on this amazing journey by your side!" Brittany sweetly captioned the post. "I love you lots!"
The following month, Patrick returned the support when Brittany signed on to play soccer for Afturelding/Fram, a professional Icelandic soccer team. Patrick stood by his girlfriend's side as she signed on to play for the team, and smiled bright and proud. They are a truly a couple who understand the importance of supporting one another.
Patrick and Britttany Mahomes celebrated his first Super Bowl win with a kiss
In February 2020, Patrick Mahomes made history when, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, he was named MVP, making him the youngest quarterback in NFL history to receive the honor. This also marked the first time the Chiefs had made it to the Super Bowl in 50 years. The momentous victory was met with raucous celebration from fans, and a passionate kiss from Brittany Mahomes.
In photos that spoke much louder than words, or even screaming Chiefs fans, Brittany ran onto the field amid the falling confetti and jubilant revelers, and jumped up onto her beloved Patrick, wrapping her legs around his waist and her arms around his neck, the pair shared a heartfelt kiss on the gridiron before Mahomes was presented the MVP award. It was a moment of pure, joyous bliss between the pair that became an iconic image for the young couple.
The following September, just after Patrick's Super Bowl ring ceremony, Patrick surprised Brittany with a proposal. Brittany penned a sweet message for her handsome future hubby, which she shared alongside some photos of the surprise. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me," Brittany wrote on Instagram. "You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better."
The happy parents shared their baby news with the world, twice
In September 2020, Brittany Mahomes announced to the world that she and fiancé Patrick Mahomes were expecting their first baby. Brittany and Patrick posed together holding up a sonogram image in a photo posted to Instagram. The following month, they let their Instagram followers know that they were expecting a baby girl. Then, on February 20, 2021, Patrick and Brittany introduced their newborn baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, to the world, with a photo of her tiny hand clutching her parents' fingers.
In May 2022, Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posed together for a family photo revealing the news that Sterling was soon going to be a big sister. Patrick captioned the Instagram post simply, "Round 2!" In November, the parents welcomed their second baby, a little boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. They sweetly shared a snapshot of Baby Bronze's footie-pajama-covered legs, as he rested on a custom blanket emblazoned with the name "Mahomes" all over it with a jeweled chain necklace with the name "Bronze" written in diamonds laid across the blanket below his feet.
In July 2024, Patrick wrote to Instagram, "Round three, here we come," alongside a video of Sterling gleefully running around with a new sonogram. A few days later, the pair revealed the news of another baby girl on the way.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were adorably loved up on their wedding day
After a decade of developing and nurturing their relationship, Patrick Mahomes exchanged vows with Brittany Mahomes at a lavish wedding ceremony in idyllic Maui. The couple shared a slew of stunning photos from their beautiful ceremony, where Patrick rocked a sleek, light gray suit and Brittany looked radiant in a stunning white Versace wedding gown and voluminous veil.
On their one-year anniversary, Brittany reflected on the experience in a touching post on Instagram, where she said the experience of tying the knot with Patrick was "one of the best weeks of my life." Sharing some new photos commemorating the anniversary of the emotional event, Brittany wrote, "Marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go."
Patrick Mahomes made his next Super Bowl wins a family affair
In February 2023, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory once again in a come-from-behind win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and this time he got to celebrate the momentous occasion with his little girl, Sterling Skye, in his arms after the big game. Even as Patrick was named MVP yet again, he made sure to share the glory with his lady loves, as he stood with Sterling and wife Brittany Mahomes as they were showered in praise and confetti.
Sterling looked gleeful as she rocked a yellow bow in her hair and a pacifier in her mouth while her dad hugged her and held her up amid the celebration. Although Baby Bronze didn't join them on the field — as he was less than a year old at the time — it was a sweet moment that showed just how important family is for Patrick and Brittany. And they kept the ball rolling when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl yet again in February 2024! This time, Patrick and Brittany brought Sterling and Bronze out to bask in the glory of victory, and it was a truly heartwarming sight.