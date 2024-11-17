The Sweetest Moments In Brittany And Patrick Mahomes' Relationship

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have one of the sweetest and most high-profile celebrity romances in sports today, with their profile only being raised by Patrick's repeated Super Bowl championship wins and their friendship with Taylor Swift – the girlfriend of Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce. However, Patrick and Brittany have actually been going strong as a power couple for well over a decade.

The pair first began dating in March 2012, while both were students at Whitehouse High School in East Texas. In the early days of their romance, Patrick made a play for her heart with a sweet Valentine's Day rose, and the daring move worked. Brittany, who was a grade above Patrick, then took the future quarterback to her prom the following year. Brittany returned the favor when it was time for Patrick's prom, and by the time they'd both graduated, they'd already been together for over two years and were committed to their romance.

From being by his side when he got drafted to welcoming two adorable children together (with a third now on the way), to showering him with love after his big Super Bowl wins, to finally tying the knot, the pair have forged some heartwarming memories together. Here's a look at the sweetest moments from their long and happy romance.

