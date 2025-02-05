Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney's Son Grew Up To Be A Heartthrob
You can count on the Hallmark Channel's endearing romances to lift your spirits when you're feeling down. Regardless of the story or characters, glamorous stars like Alison Sweeney will almost always end up with the leading man and live happily ever after. One thing fans may not know about Sweeney, however, is that while she connects with dreamy co-stars in the movies, she's also the mother of a real-life heartthrob.
Sweeney and her husband, Dave Sanov, have two kids together. Their oldest son, Benjamin "Ben" Sanov, was born in February 2005. As he grows into adulthood, it's becoming clear that he takes after his parents, who are striking in their own right. In a November 2024 Instagram post, Sweeney showed that she and Ben shared the same bright smile while Ben also flaunted his chiseled jawline and chin. Another post celebrating his high school graduation revealed he has his dad's beautiful brown eyes, forehead, and nose. As he enters college and continues to grow, one can only imagine how Ben will develop further into his looks.
Ben is quickly becoming an adult
Hallmark star Alison Sweeney's son, Ben Sanov, didn't just grow up to be a handsome young man — he's also paving the way for a career in mechanical engineering, which he began studying at Baylor University in 2024. Sweeney commemorated Ben's new endeavor when he arrived at college in August 2024. "It's move in day!" Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post, continuing, "We are so excited to celebrate this new chapter for Ben."
Though Sweeney gave up her soap opera life to spend more time with her children, the proud mother is adjusting to life with one less kid in the house. "We all eat dinner together and we have a four-seat table in our kitchen," she told People in July 2024. "We looked at it when he was gone, and there was an empty seat at the table, literally." However, Ben hasn't let his new adventure prevent him from spending quality time with his family. Case in point? In mid-January 2025, Sweeney shared on Instagram that she and her family had the time of their lives enjoying an Eagles concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, and Ben attended with the whole family.