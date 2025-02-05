Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney's Son Grew Up To Be A Heartthrob

You can count on the Hallmark Channel's endearing romances to lift your spirits when you're feeling down. Regardless of the story or characters, glamorous stars like Alison Sweeney will almost always end up with the leading man and live happily ever after. One thing fans may not know about Sweeney, however, is that while she connects with dreamy co-stars in the movies, she's also the mother of a real-life heartthrob.

Sweeney and her husband, Dave Sanov, have two kids together. Their oldest son, Benjamin "Ben" Sanov, was born in February 2005. As he grows into adulthood, it's becoming clear that he takes after his parents, who are striking in their own right. In a November 2024 Instagram post, Sweeney showed that she and Ben shared the same bright smile while Ben also flaunted his chiseled jawline and chin. Another post celebrating his high school graduation revealed he has his dad's beautiful brown eyes, forehead, and nose. As he enters college and continues to grow, one can only imagine how Ben will develop further into his looks.