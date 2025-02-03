JD Vance Made An Embarrassing Trump Typo & No One Will Let It Go

Since Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance has blossomed, JD Vance has been a bit overshadowed, even though he's Trump's vice president. However, a recent simple slip-up on X, formerly known as Twitter, has people talking about Vance again. On February 3, he went on X to brag about Trump's conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that ostensibly resulted in him delaying tariffs against Mexico, and in the post, Vance referred to his boss as "Trunp." The tweet has remained live for hours, causing "Trunp" to trend on X. Perhaps Vance is leaving the post up to keep people talking in a no-press-is-bad-press type of situation? It's hard to tell.

Whatever the reason, people have been relentless over the typo. One person wrote on X, "Vance has a new boss, Trunp. It takes a major dolt to ignore spell check." Another joked, "President Trump's gonna be pissed when he finds out President Trunp has usurped him and taken over the US." A third user asked, "Who is this 'Trunp' that you speak of?"

Then there were those who went deeper in their assessment of just how badly Vance managed to mess up with one short post. One critic said, "He quoted a line from Good Will Hunting, a movie where the character who says [the] 'how do you like them apples' line has a genius-level IQ. That smirk he must of had when he hit post!"