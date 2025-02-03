JD Vance Made An Embarrassing Trump Typo & No One Will Let It Go
Since Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance has blossomed, JD Vance has been a bit overshadowed, even though he's Trump's vice president. However, a recent simple slip-up on X, formerly known as Twitter, has people talking about Vance again. On February 3, he went on X to brag about Trump's conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that ostensibly resulted in him delaying tariffs against Mexico, and in the post, Vance referred to his boss as "Trunp." The tweet has remained live for hours, causing "Trunp" to trend on X. Perhaps Vance is leaving the post up to keep people talking in a no-press-is-bad-press type of situation? It's hard to tell.
Whatever the reason, people have been relentless over the typo. One person wrote on X, "Vance has a new boss, Trunp. It takes a major dolt to ignore spell check." Another joked, "President Trump's gonna be pissed when he finds out President Trunp has usurped him and taken over the US." A third user asked, "Who is this 'Trunp' that you speak of?"
Then there were those who went deeper in their assessment of just how badly Vance managed to mess up with one short post. One critic said, "He quoted a line from Good Will Hunting, a movie where the character who says [the] 'how do you like them apples' line has a genius-level IQ. That smirk he must of had when he hit post!"
JD Vance has gotten his words wrong before, but he inexplicably hasn't corrected this one
Putting his foot in his mouth like this isn't a first for JD Vance. When he was speaking at a rally in August 2024, he bragged about not needing a teleprompter. Not long after, he referred to Afghanistan's Abbey Gate as Abbey Road, which is, of course, the name of a Beatles album.
We've gotten insight into how Donald Trump crafts his social media posts, and it involves a lot of crowdsourcing, so perhaps Vance needs to take a page from that playbook and have some people around who can help him write his social media posts. Admittedly, it was also Trump who infamously posted, "Despite the negative press covfefe," on X in May 2017 (via USA Today), leaving people to wonder what covfefe could have meant. Granted, we know what Vance was going for as compared to the enduring mystery of covfefe. But we're wondering why the Yale Law School-educated Vance didn't notice the problem nor why he didn't take down the post to correct the error.
In real life, Trump has flubbed Vance's name at his inauguration, referring to him as JB. But unlike real-life events where you can't take words back, social media posts do allow you to fix typos. However, on X, the only way you can edit posts is if you have X Premium, and you only have an hour to do so. Vance's account has a gray checkmark next to it, denoting him as someone in the government; it's not clear if he gets the same edit features that Premium users get. However, anyone is free to delete a post at any time.