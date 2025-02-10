Joe Biden Left Donald Trump One Final Message In An Oval Office Letter. Here's What It Said
It's a modern-day inauguration tradition: The outgoing president leaves a letter to their successor on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, and while Donald Trump and Joe Biden seemingly can't stand each other, the latter still managed to offer his successor a few words of wisdom — notably, without including any obvious hidden barbs. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a staff member advised Trump to look in the desk drawer to see if Biden had left him a note. The president then appeared surprised to find the envelope. "It could have been years before we got it," he quipped (via Reuters), before adding, "Maybe we should all read it together."
Trump then remembered that Biden isn't exactly fond of him and pivoted fast, reasoning, "Well, maybe I'll read it first and then make that determination." Naturally, the whole country was wildly curious about the contents of the letter. Was it, perhaps, a strong reprimand? Did Biden essentially tell the new president to bugger off? Alas, it was nothing so dramatic. "I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years," the former president penned, per USA Today. "The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation."
Trump described the letter as "inspirational" to curious reporters, dishing, "[He told me to] enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is." The divisive two-time leader also confirmed to ABC News that he very much enjoyed being back in the White House, proclaiming it, "One of the better feelings I've ever had."
Trump left Biden a letter back in 2021 as well
Donald Trump also (surprisingly) left Joe Biden a letter in the Oval Office after his 2020 defeat, but the latter never told the public what it said, which, of course, just makes us more curious. There have been rumors about its contents, however. In his book, "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," author Chris Whipple claims that Biden's lack of transparency regarding the letter's contents wasn't because it was controversial. In fact, the former president reportedly responded, "That was very gracious and generous [...] Shockingly gracious."
Although he reportedly left his successor a perfectly pleasant message, Biden sure didn't let Trump off the hook in his farewell letter to the nation a few days before his inauguration. It's no secret Biden wasn't happy with Trump's win — he even argued to USA Today that he could have bested the divisive politician in the 2024 election, had Biden not stepped down from the race and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris instead. "So far, so good," he told the outlet, but then admitted, "But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"
Despite repeatedly mocking the former president's age and competence publicly, Trump reportedly praised Biden behind closed doors. The controversial politician called his opponent "Sleepy Joe" during his 2019 re-election campaign and claimed "the guy doesn't even know he's alive!" during a 2020 rally, per USA Today. Meanwhile, Trump bragged, "I'm so young. I can't believe it, I'm the youngest person," even though Biden is actually only four years older than him. When Biden dropped out of the race, Trump asserted to NBC News, "[He] should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement."