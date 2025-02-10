Joe Biden Left Donald Trump One Final Message In An Oval Office Letter. Here's What It Said

It's a modern-day inauguration tradition: The outgoing president leaves a letter to their successor on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, and while Donald Trump and Joe Biden seemingly can't stand each other, the latter still managed to offer his successor a few words of wisdom — notably, without including any obvious hidden barbs. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a staff member advised Trump to look in the desk drawer to see if Biden had left him a note. The president then appeared surprised to find the envelope. "It could have been years before we got it," he quipped (via Reuters), before adding, "Maybe we should all read it together."

Trump then remembered that Biden isn't exactly fond of him and pivoted fast, reasoning, "Well, maybe I'll read it first and then make that determination." Naturally, the whole country was wildly curious about the contents of the letter. Was it, perhaps, a strong reprimand? Did Biden essentially tell the new president to bugger off? Alas, it was nothing so dramatic. "I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years," the former president penned, per USA Today. "The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation."

Trump described the letter as "inspirational" to curious reporters, dishing, "[He told me to] enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is." The divisive two-time leader also confirmed to ABC News that he very much enjoyed being back in the White House, proclaiming it, "One of the better feelings I've ever had."