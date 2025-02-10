What Is Kamala Harris' Middle Name?

After being at the forefront of the world's biggest political stage for the past half-decade, we know a lot about former Vice President Kamala Harris, such as details about her and Doug Emhoff's marriage, about her lavish life, and that she has an excellent (though debatably so) sense of humor. But what may be lesser known to the public is the story of her middle name, and what it signifies.

Harris was born in 1964 to parents Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan. Gopalan's Indian heritage obviously influenced her daughter's name. Her first name, Kamala, means lotus flower, as Harris explained in her 2019 autobiography, "The Truths We Hold." And her middle name was Iyer. Wait, doesn't it start with a D? After all, KDH are the politician's well-known initials. Well strangely, as reported by Politico, Harris' parents legally changed their baby girl's middle name from Iyer to Devi when she was two weeks old. What made her parents decide to make the rare move of legally changing their daughter's name?