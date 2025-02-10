Blake Lively's Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet
Over the years, Blake Lively has made fashion as much a part of her brand as her acting career. After all, she sits with Vogue matriarch Anna Wintour at fashion shows; she was one of Karl Lagerfeld's muses; she has co-hosted the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala, where she displayed one of her best looks of all time; and she's been dubbed a fashion icon by media outlets around the world.
What's more impressive is that unlike many of her famous counterparts who rely on A-list stylists to orchestrate their every red-carpet move, Lively styles herself. As she told WWD in 2018, "I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative." That doesn't mean her styling prowess always delivers, however. At times, when Blake Lively wears something inappropriate, it leaves us wondering if she might want to lean into a stylist on occasion.
Not the revenge dress Blake Lively needed
Yes, we know that fall 2024 was rough for Blake Lively, with more controversies making headlines, this time the ongoing drama with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. But that, Blake, is when you needed to pick yourself up and put on your best look ever. Give Baldoni and his backers a revenge-dress punch to the face. Not this. The power of the celebrity revenge dress has been proven time and time again after all.
When she hit the town in N.Y.C. with hubby Ryan Reynolds, the "Gossip Girl" star wore a Paola Frani dress and coordinating tights with what appears to be a big run down her right thigh. Nothing says "things are going badly" and "I give up" like wearing tattered hosiery. The studded Valentino boots also felt a bit clunky and heavy for the lightweight feel of the tunic dress. We know that Lively can and has delivered better.
Incohesive separates fell flat
In April 2015, Blake Lively hit the press circuit to promote "The Age of Adaline," her first promo tour since giving birth in December 2014 to James, the first of her four daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds. She told Page Six that her newly engorged breasts were proving a challenge to dress for the "Adaline" promo events.
She also shared with the outlet that she had tried 256 different outfits for each appearance. And somehow, out of 256, she landed on this ensemble. Not only was it confusing and incohesive, it felt age-inappropriate. Let's begin with the dress, which seemed pretty blah for the "Green Lantern" star, who usually enjoys more fashion-forward statement pieces. Then there was the coat, which would have felt more appropriate on an actress in her 70s, as opposed to Lively, who was 27 at the time. And then there were the fuchsia heels. On what planet do these coordinate with the rest of the look? Not this one.
The promo tour that fried floral
For the "It Ends With Us" promotional tour in August 2024, Blake Lively decided to do method dressing, where she channeled her florist character from the film based on Colleen Hoover's hit book of the same name. While some of the floral confections were big style hits, some wilted tragically.
Need proof? Check out the Stella McCartney suit with floral motif from the London photocall. For starters, the suit is massively oversized, swamping Lively. And then there's the lack of a bra underneath the suit. Yes, the bra or cropped top under a suit has been a look for a years, so we're not criticizing the sexy-meets-masculine vibe she was going for. But blatantly showing your enhanced breasts while promoting a film with domestic violence themes? That felt wildly inappropriate. It's no wonder that critics like Meghan McCain called Lively out for her tone deafness.
The tour horrors continued with denim don'ts
The "It Ends With Us" fashion fails didn't end there. Let's consider two of the denim disasters that Blake Lively delivered in August 2024. First, there was the leather Tory Burch camisole, Stella McCartney chap jeans, and grandpa cardigan mishap. Why the brown cardi? Is it supposed to juxtapose the sexiness or cowboyness of the other pieces? Unfortunately, it missed the mark, though we imagine it was cozy, in case it was a particularly chilly August night.
That was closely followed by a full Versace look that included a crystal tank over a logo bra and coordinating logo briefs peeking out of jeweled jeans. Atrocious. The unflattering jeans looked like something someone with a Bedazzler created while watching "Gossip Girl" reruns and sent to Lively. When it came to the internet fandom, there were mixed opinions on the floral-themed promo looks. Some Instagram users praised Lively for "being bold and taking risks," while others panned the inconsistency of her looks. A few suggested she fire her stylist. Is she ready for self-instilled redundancy?
Overt post-baby overcompensation
In January 2020, media outlets lauded the return of Blake Lively on the red carpet, three months after delivering baby number three, daughter Betty. To attend the premiere of her film "The Rhythm Section," Lively seemed to overcompensate with an over-the-top ensemble. The outfit included a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown that accented her voluptuous assets, a stunning Lorraine Schwartz necklace, opera gloves, and Christian Louboutin Fabiola boots.
Reddit users commented on the aberration from Lively's usually stunning style. "She can pull off almost anything, but heavy black velvet just isn't her!" wrote one user, which prompted the response: "Agreed. And the gloves and boots took it further in an odd direction." We concur. The boots look like something from the set of "The Gilded Age," not something to wear with an elegant ensemble. The way the gloves come up to her chest, with the necklace down to her cleavage, seems to bring an inappropriate amount of attention to her bosom. Sometimes, subtlety helps deliver balance, Blake.