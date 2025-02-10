Blake Lively's Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet

Over the years, Blake Lively has made fashion as much a part of her brand as her acting career. After all, she sits with Vogue matriarch Anna Wintour at fashion shows; she was one of Karl Lagerfeld's muses; she has co-hosted the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala, where she displayed one of her best looks of all time; and she's been dubbed a fashion icon by media outlets around the world.

What's more impressive is that unlike many of her famous counterparts who rely on A-list stylists to orchestrate their every red-carpet move, Lively styles herself. As she told WWD in 2018, "I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative." That doesn't mean her styling prowess always delivers, however. At times, when Blake Lively wears something inappropriate, it leaves us wondering if she might want to lean into a stylist on occasion.