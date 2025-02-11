Fox News' Laura Ingraham's Most Embarrassing Outfits
Sometimes, it's hard to stand out from the crowd. Especially when that crowd is filled with people who look, talk, and act just like you. Such is the case with Laura Ingraham, whose bottle-blonde locks, sinewy, muscled biceps, and oftentimes embarrassing outfits ensure she blends right in with her female on-camera cohorts.
Ingraham's dire, startling predictions and deranged dystopian rants have made "The Ingraham Angle" a ratings smash hit. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they've also made her one of the richest Fox News anchors, with a $40 million fortune. Given how much Ingraham has in the bank, you would think she could afford to employ a stylist to help up her fashion game. However, as much as it may surprise many, she doesn't need to hire one as, apparently, she has a whole squad of them to pick from for free, courtesy of Fox.
"I have a person who helps with [my outfits], she lays out a bunch... I like a lot of blues. I like a lot of turquoise. I like color. I like pastels, too, but especially blues and certain jewel tones make me feel good," Ingraham told the Daily Mail in December 2024. She's clearly a woman who favors functionality over fashion. However, that doesn't prevent her from committing serious clothing crimes from time to time. We're checking out five of Ingraham's most embarrassing outfits.
Her '60s throwback pink pattern pants
Laura Ingraham made one small step away from her usual dreary dresses and one giant leap towards colorful clothing in July 2024. However, sadly, her '60s throwback pink pattern pants and blue ruched top resulted in a far from successful fashion mission.
Ingraham was rocking the ensemble for an impromptu Instagram video she made during a pit stop on her way to interview Donald Trump in Bedminster. "Can't get away from him," she captioned the clip where she complains about being outside the Biden Welcome Center in Delaware. "We stopped for something really quickly and where do you think I would want to stop least?" Ingraham asks as the camera pans around to a large sign with "Biden" emblazoned across it. "And it's not just one sign. It's two, three, four, and then five," she complains, counting the first sign twice, presumably to add extra impact. Still, never let the truth get in the way of a good narrative. "I think they should just move all these signs right to the border," Ingraham concludes.
Commenters were quick to criticize Ingraham's never-ceasing quest to bash Biden at all and every opportunity that arises. They also didn't hold back with their clothing critiques. "Ugh, those pants! Is that 1/2 of your grandpa's leisure suit?" one quipped. "Love you, but what's with the 1960's housewife pants? You about to go to a Tupperware party? Maybe make a big bowl of ambrosia to take with you?" another wrote.
Laura Ingraham's half-sequined mess of a dress
Laura Ingraham looked more like she was attending a David Bowie tribute toga party than an awards show in December 2024. Her black dress was half Ziggy Stardust and half Julius Caesar, with a bizarre panel of sequins zig-zagging across the front and extending over one shoulder. The dress hemline sat just above her ankles, and the kitten-heeled suede shoes she paired it with resulted in an unflattering and frumpy look. Ingraham's gown was worthy of winning her a top spot on the list of 2024's worst-dressed news personalities, which, let's face it, is no mean feat given the level of competition.
A photo Ingraham posted on Instagram of herself posing on the red carpet was met with mixed reviews. "You have such an incredible sense of style, Laura. The outfits look amazing on you," one commenter wrote, seemingly without even a hint of sarcasm. "No, not a good dress on you," another chimed in. "You look like a troglodite," a third opined.
Well, flame away, Ingraham couldn't care less about what the fashion police losers have to say. Or, in fact, what anybody has to say. "I've literally never googled myself, never, not once. People never believe that. But I don't care," she told the Daily Mail in December 2024. "I do care about what my family thinks, my close friends. But as far as the anonymous critics out there, what the press thinks, I don't care."
Her golden Downton disaster
Laura Ingraham paid homage to the formidable Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in March 2022. The MAGA mouthpiece's frumpy gold sateen high-neck blouse looked like it was ripped straight from the "Downton Abbey" costume department rails. Ingraham posted a pic of her wearing the monstrosity on Instagram, and the comments were, well, a tad brutal. "I have that same curtain (your top) in my bathroom," a hater posted. "What a vile goblin," a second sniped. Another was lost for words, choosing instead to post a string of vomit emojis.
The Guardian issued a scathing takedown of Trump loving women's style in February 2017. The paper noted that Ingraham, Kellyanne Conway, and Ann Coulter, among other MAGA luminaries, appear to abide by a strict dress code. "Mainstream feminine — dresses, not trousers; heels, not flats; no interesting cuts, just body-skimming, cleavage-hinting, not-scaring-the-horses tedium," fashion editor Hadley Freeman wrote.
She linked their attire to ideology. "Theirs is a look that defiantly embraces the most conservative notions of femininity and firmly rejects any idea of modernity, let alone feminism," Freeman charged, claiming their perceived unwillingness to think outside of the conservative box style-wise is an extension of what she believes to be their reticence to question "the political, social and moral beliefs they have absorbed since they were 14 years old."
Ingraham's Jetson's intergalatic inspiration
Laura Ingraham offered a terrifying glimpse into the future in February 2022 with an outfit that appeared to be inspired by the long-running animated intergalactic sitcom "The Jetsons." However, Ingraham didn't take off into outer space on a one-woman mission to Mars. Sadly, she remained here with her feet firmly on planet Earth and ranted about undocumented immigrants instead.
It's hard to imagine that Ingraham actually looked into a mirror before strolling on camera in the peaked-cap sleeve mushroom-colored top she was wearing. But, clearly, she did, and she liked the look so much that she even posted a photo of the fashion felony on Instagram. And she included some very Ingraham-esque words of wisdom via a quote imposed on the pic: "He's paddling around by himself and his pond is now just a muddy puddle."
Commenters' reactions were a mixed bunch. "Watching you again tonight. your so awesome. much love from Denver. keep up the great work sweetheart," one fan wrote. "Perfect analogy," another chimed in, clearly unaware of what an analogy — perfect or otherwise — actually comprises. "Hope your mums corpse gets pooped on," a hater viciously sniped. Rude.
Ingraham's Edwardian era granny sack
Laura Ingraham took her millions of viewers on a trip back to Edwardian England again in January 2025. This time, it was by way of her horrendous high neck, bishop-sleeved blue sateen blouse. Ingraham posted a photo of herself wearing the outfit on Instagram as she sat in the studio with Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke, waiting to go live on air.
"You look great in baby blue Laura! Say hi to Corky....you both look great!" one of her followers gushed. "Fab broadcast tonight Laura. You look great!! Dress designer???" a second raved. "Love your show & your perspective & really loved your blouse and earrings tonight – I know that sounds silly when you were reporting such tragedy !!!" a third commented.
Tragedy indeed. Ingraham and Corke were covering news of the wildfires destroying large swaths of Los Angeles. A subject close to Ingraham's heart, apparently. "Everybody knows how much I love California. It's where most of my family lives," she said (via Fox News). Still, true to form, Ingraham managed to politicize the devastating catastrophe. "No one deserves the type of incompetent, DEI-obsessed leadership that has produced such disastrous results. Not just this wildfire management, but everything else that happens in California," she charged.