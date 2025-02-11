Fox News' Laura Ingraham's Most Embarrassing Outfits

Sometimes, it's hard to stand out from the crowd. Especially when that crowd is filled with people who look, talk, and act just like you. Such is the case with Laura Ingraham, whose bottle-blonde locks, sinewy, muscled biceps, and oftentimes embarrassing outfits ensure she blends right in with her female on-camera cohorts.

Ingraham's dire, startling predictions and deranged dystopian rants have made "The Ingraham Angle" a ratings smash hit. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they've also made her one of the richest Fox News anchors, with a $40 million fortune. Given how much Ingraham has in the bank, you would think she could afford to employ a stylist to help up her fashion game. However, as much as it may surprise many, she doesn't need to hire one as, apparently, she has a whole squad of them to pick from for free, courtesy of Fox.

"I have a person who helps with [my outfits], she lays out a bunch... I like a lot of blues. I like a lot of turquoise. I like color. I like pastels, too, but especially blues and certain jewel tones make me feel good," Ingraham told the Daily Mail in December 2024. She's clearly a woman who favors functionality over fashion. However, that doesn't prevent her from committing serious clothing crimes from time to time. We're checking out five of Ingraham's most embarrassing outfits.

