Inside The Catty Drama Between Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara

The "America's Got Talent" judges have often been pitted against each other, with stories hitting the tabloids about how Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are competitive. In October 2024, a source told Life & Style, "There's a very obvious game of one-upping being played between these two." The source alleged that they've both had plastic surgery to appear younger and added that they wouldn't be surprised if Heidi got a breast augmentation to compete with Vergara's curvy figure.

Fortunately, Vergara and Klum have spent so much time together as judges that they are upfront when they have a problem. For example, while they were on her close friend Howie Mandel's podcast, "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Klum revealed that Vergara doesn't like it when she wears high heels. When Mandel asked Vergara why she is bothered by Klum's height, the actor responded, "Because I look super short!" Vergara continued, saying she didn't want her height to be compared to that of a supermodel.

And Klum is willing to air her grievances with Vergara. She told Entertainment Tonight in March 2024 that she was "upset" with Vergara for not offering her a role in her hit Netflix mini-series "Griselda." Klum said, "I could have been a cousin that doesn't speak, because obviously I don't speak Spanish. But I could have just been, you know, not speaking!" But according to Klum, Vergara didn't want her on the series. Despite their many disagreements, the pair have managed to have a successful working relationship and entertain viewers for many seasons of "AGT."

