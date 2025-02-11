Is Carrie Underwood Taking Legal Action Against The View? Inside The Viral Rumors
Carrie Underwood started a controversy when it was announced that she would be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. The internet went so wild with rumors, speculation, and smack talk that fans are now wondering what lengths the superstar would go to have them shut down, especially ahead of her return to the "American Idol" studio. "The View" is a talk show that relies on its hosts having scathing takes and controversial opinions, so it comes as no surprise that Joy Behar, who has been on the show since 1997, had some choice words for Mrs. Underwood.
Behar voiced during a January 2025 episode that she viewed the songstress as hypocritical. "How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon."
The rumors of a lawsuit stem from a video posted to the multi-faceted YouTube channel OkayRickk, of which features many videos related to news and politics. The video, titled, "Carrie Underwood SUES The View Host Joy Behar After She Said This On Set About Her Supporting Trump," has garnered more than 350,000 views in a matter of weeks. But, if only they had checked their sources.
Carrie Underwood is not suing The View
Carrie Underwood has no plans to pursue legal action against "The View," in fact, she hasn't made a public statement about the comments at all.
Before she took the stage, Underwood doubled down on her decision to perform on the historic day. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she said to People. She would come to eat her words on January 20, 2025. For those who weren't watching, the inauguration was originally set up to be outside, but frigid temperatures warranted a setting change, and just as Underwood opened her mouth to sing, the music cut out. After a few moments, Underwood invited the crowd to sing an acapella version of "America The Beautiful" with her.
Days following the performance, sources revealed to The U.S. Sun that the "Jesus, Take the Wheel," singer wasn't too pleased with the malfunction. "Her keeping quiet is an indicator things did not go well for her, not how she wanted. Reports of her having a 'hissy fit' isn't true though, she isn't a toddler but she was and is frustrated." It appears as though the country star has bigger fish to fry than to beef with a television host.