Is Carrie Underwood Taking Legal Action Against The View? Inside The Viral Rumors

Carrie Underwood started a controversy when it was announced that she would be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. The internet went so wild with rumors, speculation, and smack talk that fans are now wondering what lengths the superstar would go to have them shut down, especially ahead of her return to the "American Idol" studio. "The View" is a talk show that relies on its hosts having scathing takes and controversial opinions, so it comes as no surprise that Joy Behar, who has been on the show since 1997, had some choice words for Mrs. Underwood.

Behar voiced during a January 2025 episode that she viewed the songstress as hypocritical. "How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon."

The rumors of a lawsuit stem from a video posted to the multi-faceted YouTube channel OkayRickk, of which features many videos related to news and politics. The video, titled, "Carrie Underwood SUES The View Host Joy Behar After She Said This On Set About Her Supporting Trump," has garnered more than 350,000 views in a matter of weeks. But, if only they had checked their sources.

