Marjorie Taylor Greene's Praise For 'How Good' Trump Looks Isn't Fooling Anyone
President Donald Trump has a legion of devout allies who are seemingly available to feed his delicate ego at any time. He stacked his cabinet with figures trying way too hard to inflate his prideful personality, while political outsiders like Elon Musk and Laura Loomer knocked themselves out to earn places in his circle during his 2024 campaign. His support system also falls to Congress, where figures like Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are apparently at the ready to appease him.
I'm so impressed at how good President Trump looks.
He's healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise.
He has more energy than everyone around him especially the nasty fake news that ask him the most America LAST pathetic questions.
It's just so great to have a POTUS that is more than...
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2025
On February 4, 2025, Greene shared a post lauding Trump for his work in The White House thus far. However, she took her pleasantries a step further and also gushed over the president's looks. "I'm so impressed at how good President Trump looks," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "He's healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise." She further praised him for outlasting his media critics and perceivably upholding his MAGA standards. While some may view her message as kind remarks from a loyal ally, others could say Greene went a bit overboard.
Her praise went too far
There's no doubt that Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene admires President Donald Trump. Her reverence for the president is so prevalent that she was front and center during his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and was once predicted to become his running mate in the 2024 election. She even was reportedly offended when a reporter asserted that President Trump embarrassed her in front of House Republicans in June 2024.
However, Greene's enthusiastic acclaim for President Trump in February 2024 perhaps seemed more personal than how his other supporters may speak of him. Several X users took notice of her overzealous words and quickly jumped on the ridicule train. "Wipe your mouth," one person wrote to Greene. "You're slobbering." Some joked Greene could have ulterior motives for showering President Trump with compliments. "Uh oh Marjorie Taylor Greene is after Donald Trump look out Melania," someone else said.
Others harped on Greene for both her perception of President Trump's appearance and his alleged sharpness, which his detractors didn't buy. "This is hilarious," one user commented. "The guy is a different shade of orange everyday. Half the time he repeats himself over and over for 10 minutes." Though Greene may have intended to stand out and be encouraging with her post, some commenters believed it seemed more delusional and mindless than passionate and supportive. But, keeping in mind her devout attitude toward Trump, some could say the post was on-brand for her.