This Subtle Detail In Meghan Markle's Video For Wildfire Victim Is Raising Eyebrows
Some folks tend to take everything Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, says and does in bad faith. And, her story about helping out a teenage girl who lost her home in the LA fires is another example of this. In a video Meghan posted to Instagram, she explained the special way she aided one fire victim. Yet, some people on the internet aren't so sure about her intentions.
On February 4, Meghan shared a video where she spoke to the camera about an interaction she had with a teenager who lost her home to the tragic fires, but one special missing item had her particularly disappointed. She explained that the teen was distressed about having lost a T-shirt she'd recently gotten at a Billie Eilish concert due to the destruction. Meghan explained that she'd asked around in hopes of replacing the shirt, and she was able to obtain quite a bit of merchandise for the teen. Meghan seemed excited about her good deed, but one X, formerly known as Twitter, user pointed out one detail about how Meghan recounted the story that stuck out for the wrong reasons. They wrote, "The video Meghan posted is 1 min 36 seconds long. In that time she says "I" 17 times, "Me" 1 time, "My" 1 time, "We" 2 times = 21 mentions of herself ... which means she talks about herself on [average] every 4 seconds!" Evidently, some people aren't convinced that Meghan's Instagram post had the best intentions.
Meghan Markle is no stranger to this kind of criticism
For Meghan Markle and Harry, Duke of Sussex, the LA fires were particularly personal, since they threatened their home in Montecito, California. In fact, estranged sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales even reportedly extended an olive branch to the couple amid the fires. Still, despite their closeness to the tragedy, much of the public still doubted the sincerity of their response to the fires in more ways than one. When Harry and Meghan left their homes and made the news for visiting fire victims, it turned into an attempt to open up to fans that totally backfired, with one X user writing, "Meghan is her name. Exploitation is her game."
Meghan's story about helping get some merch to a young Billie Eilish fan was met with equally scathing, yet varied criticism. One X commenter shared the video and wrote "This NEVER happened! PERIOD!" They proceeded to double-down, adding, "What was the point of sharing it with 'us.' JUST DO IT OUT OF THE KINDNESS OF YOU HEART ... if you have one." Suffice it to say that a lot of this criticism is certainly on the harsh side — especially considering the video's well-meaning subject matter. Ultimately, though, it just shows the mistrust between the Sussexes and some members of the public.