This Subtle Detail In Meghan Markle's Video For Wildfire Victim Is Raising Eyebrows

Some folks tend to take everything Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, says and does in bad faith. And, her story about helping out a teenage girl who lost her home in the LA fires is another example of this. In a video Meghan posted to Instagram, she explained the special way she aided one fire victim. Yet, some people on the internet aren't so sure about her intentions.

On February 4, Meghan shared a video where she spoke to the camera about an interaction she had with a teenager who lost her home to the tragic fires, but one special missing item had her particularly disappointed. She explained that the teen was distressed about having lost a T-shirt she'd recently gotten at a Billie Eilish concert due to the destruction. Meghan explained that she'd asked around in hopes of replacing the shirt, and she was able to obtain quite a bit of merchandise for the teen. Meghan seemed excited about her good deed, but one X, formerly known as Twitter, user pointed out one detail about how Meghan recounted the story that stuck out for the wrong reasons. They wrote, "The video Meghan posted is 1 min 36 seconds long. In that time she says "I" 17 times, "Me" 1 time, "My" 1 time, "We" 2 times = 21 mentions of herself ... which means she talks about herself on [average] every 4 seconds!" Evidently, some people aren't convinced that Meghan's Instagram post had the best intentions.

