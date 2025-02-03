Meghan Markle's Attempts To Open Up With Fans That Totally Backfired
After giving up a solid career in American television in 2018, Meghan Markle touched down in England, thinking she would be the fresh face in the royal family that the U.K. was waiting for. Unfortunately for Meghan, her presence in the kingdom was only met with hostility and callous racism. It's no wonder she and her husband Prince Harry swiftly exited the palace to create a life in California in 2020 — an event that the media nicknamed "Megxit." However, instead of contently settling into their new American environment, Harry and Meghan began playing the martyr, and that's when fans started to turn their sympathy elsewhere.
Though Meghan has used the past few years to focus on philanthropic projects and open up with her fans candidly, she isn't winning the Miss Congeniality award any time soon. Much of the public believes Meghan is just trying to save face, pulling PR stunts instead of truly caring about her causes. After launching her Spotify podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, many employees detailed the brutal work conditions of working with the former royal to the media. Now, Meghan's staffers are doubling down on the "bully" accusations. But that's not all — there have been many times that Meghan's attempts at reaching her audience backfired.
'Harry & Meghan' doc received some harsh reviews
At the return of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the spotlight, the couple partnered with Netflix to expose the reality behind the royal family. In the 2022 multi-episode docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the pair get candid about their high-profile marriage and ultimate exit from the royal scene. What was supposed to be a heartwarming ending to a tumultuous story was actually taken as a "woe is me" narrative.
As of writing, the documentary's score on Rotten Tomatoes is a dismal 45% from critics and 19% from other watchers; the audience reviews reveal why. "Possibly one [of] the most cringe things to ever [be] made. [Meghan] is a true narcissist," one user wrote. "A very spoiled, entitled and slightly dim couple on a whinge-athon. Six hours of hot air," another asserted. While some viewers gave the couple a standing ovation, many viewers claimed that Meghan and Harry were simply two wealthy people complaining about a very niche problem, which meant that the docuseries really couldn't reach their audience.
TV critic Darren Franich explains the issue well. He told Entertainment Weekly, "But the mere existence [of] 'Harry & Meghan' complicates their escape into a brand-building exercise. They left a 19th-century monarchy to join the 21st-century oligarchy, taking Apple and Netflix paychecks, self-monetizing to pay property taxes in an enclave for celebrities too rich for Malibu."
Their other Netflix projects aren't looking like success stories either
Well, they certainly didn't learn their lesson. Even after the backlash from their first asserted tone-deaf doc, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came back to Netflix with another idea in 2024, this time focusing on polo (the sport, not the brand). A promo for the docuseries posted to X, formerly Twitter, gave a glimpse into the glamorous life around the sport — features of the doc that certainly were not well received in the comments. "It looks ridiculously out of touch, shallow and cringey. Just like #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife" an X user commented. An insider told In Touch that Meghan and Harry "[were] frustrated that 'Polo' didn't generate much enthusiasm." "Fact is, Harry and Meghan were paid an exorbitant amount of money by Netflix and have little to show for it," the source added.
"Polo" reportedly did so poorly that there were rumors Meghan's March 2025 Netflix hospitality show "With Love, Meghan" would be canceled, per a source for MailOnline — Meghan clearly hasn't been on X lately, or she'd know that another show will appear as nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Perez Hilton commented on Meghan's series, telling his Instagram fans: "She's put her humanitarian ambitions aside and is going back to Hollywood," also noting that her fancy products and luxury wardrobe seem a bit out of touch.
Meghan's cringy attempt to stay relevant by returning to Instagram
Kicking off 2025, Meghan Markle returned to Instagram and sure enough, she was met with criticism. Her first post under her profile @meghan was a video, which featured Meghan donning all white as she awkwardly drew "2025" into the sand, then giggled as she ran off camera. Considering the comments are turned off on all her posts, the feedback must have been brutal. Luckily X exists! Many X users shared their thoughts on the deemed cringeworthy video, with one user quipping: "I guess the first time wasn't the charm," with a screenshot from the video attached that seemed to show Meghan's first attempt at writing "2025" in the sand.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that launching her social media at the beginning of the year is a sign that she's trying to take control of her image — it evidently didn't work. "Meghan's intention in the video is to look relaxed, confident and, above all, symbolise the freedom they claim they have found," said Fitzwilliams. "Everything is so staged and phony with her. Is there a genuine bone in her body????" an X user commented about the video. The "Suits" alum has also posted about her Netflix cooking show and her dog Guy, who passed away in January 2025.
Meghan and Harry's LA wildfire photo-op
When wildfires ripped through Los Angeles in January 2025, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their home in Montecito, California — roughly 90 miles North of LA — to support fire victims who had lost their homes and practically all possessions. When cameras captured the pair, in masks, hugging some of the victims, the internet took it as a sign that this was no ordinary charitable mission, but an opportunity to rescue their public image.
Actor Justine Bateman, Jason Bateman's sister, called the couple out on X, writing: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists." Deemed a PR stunt, Meghan and Harry's visit wasn't well received. "They are grief grifters. Despicable duo," one person wrote in Bateman's comment section. Others defended the former royals, with one X user calling Bateman a "keyboard warrior."
According to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com, Meghan and Harry were shocked at the backlash they received. As an L.A. native, the fires were reportedly especially upsetting for Meghan, who was only met with criticism for looking "opportunistic." "This reinforces their belief that they can't please everyone," said one source. "Their detractors will always find a way to pull them down, regardless of their intentions."
Meghan's general good deeds usually explode in her face
The wildfires weren't the first time Meghan Markle has been accused of using her philanthropy to save face. The drama surrounding Meghan's handbag company investment led people on the internet to believe she participated in Cesta Collective's accused exploitation of Rwandan weavers for profit. Meghan was also accused of attending the 2024 Los Angeles Children's Hospital Gala solely for publicity, although the truth is unclear. "There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived," Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite in attendance, told the Daily Mail. "She wasn't there long — she seemed to be there for the photographs."
A cause that is very near and dear to Meghan's heart has even garnered a hefty amount of criticism. In November 2024, Marie Claire published an exclusive interview with Meghan about a holiday dinner she hosted for Afghan refugee women who found new beginnings in the United States — the dinner was in collaboration with Mina's List and Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project, Southern California chapter.
The seemingly charitable gesture appeared as yet another PR stunt to much of the public. A Reddit thread commenting on Marie Claire's article couldn't help but point out some of the hypocrisy of what was written about the night. "Naturally we hear more about her than highlighting the strengths of the project and the people involved," one Reddit user wrote. Others noted how the dinner meant to celebrate heritage wasn't appropriately timed, considering it was hosted around Thanksgiving. "Wouldn't iftar during Ramadan [have] been more meaningful for Afghan women? And more about them than her," someone suggested, referring to the fast-breaking meal eaten during the holiday.