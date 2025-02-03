Meghan Markle's Attempts To Open Up With Fans That Totally Backfired

After giving up a solid career in American television in 2018, Meghan Markle touched down in England, thinking she would be the fresh face in the royal family that the U.K. was waiting for. Unfortunately for Meghan, her presence in the kingdom was only met with hostility and callous racism. It's no wonder she and her husband Prince Harry swiftly exited the palace to create a life in California in 2020 — an event that the media nicknamed "Megxit." However, instead of contently settling into their new American environment, Harry and Meghan began playing the martyr, and that's when fans started to turn their sympathy elsewhere.

Though Meghan has used the past few years to focus on philanthropic projects and open up with her fans candidly, she isn't winning the Miss Congeniality award any time soon. Much of the public believes Meghan is just trying to save face, pulling PR stunts instead of truly caring about her causes. After launching her Spotify podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, many employees detailed the brutal work conditions of working with the former royal to the media. Now, Meghan's staffers are doubling down on the "bully" accusations. But that's not all — there have been many times that Meghan's attempts at reaching her audience backfired.