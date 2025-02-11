The Frumpy Jacket Donald Trump Should Never Wear Again

While all the other stars and politicians didn't pass the 'fit check during the inauguration, President Donald Trump showed up looking sharp. Before, during, and after becoming POTUS for a second time, Trump has always paid attention to his wardrobe. But, even fashionistas have their downfalls. Trump's happened in 2024 and involved something that should have stayed locked away in the '80s — despite the fact shoulder pads are apparently back in style.

😂😂😂Look at the shoulder pads on the jacket tonight! Guy thinks he playing middle linebacker!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOtjRSgaGT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 13, 2024

During an interview with Elon Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump was seen wearing a suit with some serious shoulder pad action. The frumpy jacket ended up making Trump look disheveled and like a kid forced to wear hand-me-downs, neither of which were the vibe he was going for that day. Naturally, the internet had jokes, with many poking fun at the fact that Trump is still stuck in the 1980s. Others got super specific about how his appearance. "Dang he looks horrible. Like an AI combo of Boris Johnson and Col. Sanders passed out in the IHOP parking lot after a Ronny Jackson rave," one person tweeted.

However, some people were quick to point out that suits have shoulder pads, so making fun of Trump's doesn't make sense. "You mustn't own any suits. They all have them bro," wrote one X user. Another person said, "Your [sic] dumb. All Suits have shoulder pads. Every single one." However, that's not exactly true. There are suits that come with less padding in the shoulders — or even no padding — something Trump should have invested in for this interview.