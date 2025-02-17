Tragic Details About Courtney Stodden

The infamous story of Doug Hutchinson and his child bride, Courtney Stodden, officially came to an end when their divorce was finalized in 2020 after nine years of abuse and exploitation. To bring it back to the beginning, Stodden met "The Green Mile" actor during a workshop he was hosting. During a joint interview with "Good Morning America" in 2011, the pair detailed their interactions when they first met, but when Stodden revealed their age, Hutchinson's "world turned upside down. ... It didn't make me want to walk away, but it definitely was a struggle inside my heart ... because I had already started falling for her." Here's the real kicker, the actor proceeded to ask Stodden's parents for their blessing, and even crazier, they granted it. "I said, Krista, I don't know if you know this or not, but your daughter and I are falling in love," adding that they would cease their relationship if their parents did not approve.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2011, thanks to their mother's signature, but the story was just beginning. They were separated multiple times throughout their marriage, with Stodden filing for divorce in 2018 and it being finalized two years later. Stodden has been forced to reflect on their experience and was able to process the abuse they faced at the hands of Hutchinson while writing their memoir. "It has shined a light on the grooming and what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well," they admitted to Fox News in April 2022, "Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual. ... I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves."

