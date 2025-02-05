Meghan & Harry's Kids Have Sly Cameo In Celeb House Tour (& No One Thinks It's A Coincidence)
Since their abrupt exit from the British royal family and relocation to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their children, Archie and Lilibet, out of the spotlight. But an inside look given by a friend of Markle's may have revealed a glimpse of the royal children. Activist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem has been friends with Markle for a few years now. Markle even sat down with Steinem in 2020 for an in-depth interview that was filmed for the Makers platform. And a look into Steinem's living quarters revealed that the two still keep in touch.
Steinem invited Architectural Digest into her home for a December 2024 exposé. The legendary activist showed off her highly eclectic space, filled with bold colors and unique accent pieces. But a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment caught the eyes of many readers when they recognized a few familiar faces. On an end table in Steinem's living room, there appears to be a black-and-white family portrait of none other than the former royals! Harry and Meghan can be seen lying on the ground with their two children, all four of them smiling big for the camera. Archie has adorably draped his little hand over Meghan's forehead. It is unknown when this photo was taken as Archie and Lilibet – born in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively – appear to still be infants in the sweet family picture.
Social media is convinced this was planned by Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are usually private when it comes to their children, sharing no more than Archie and Lilibet's backs for the family's 2024 Christmas Card. While Architectural Digest appears to have caught a candid look at Gloria Steinem's household, readers online are wondering if the inclusion of the royal family's portrait was staged. Harry and Meghan are so focused on how much exposure their children get that users online find it very hard to believe a picture with Archie and Lilibet would be seen in such a clear view.
One user on X, formerly Twitter, said of the photo, "Hmm, Architectural Digest's spread of Gloria Steinem's beautiful home revealed something the Harkles have been hiding. Not sure why — their [sic] children look lovely." One comment simply read, "Photoshopped and staged." Another user wrote, "This display is anything but accidental."
The attempt to keep the royal children out of the public eye has resulted in tragic results for Archie and Lilibet, like having no communication with certain members of their family. But Markle may be softening her stance on keeping her children's lives private. In January 2025, Markle posted a tribute on Instagram to her dog, Guy, who had sadly passed away. In the tribute video, Markle included personal home videos and photos where Archie and Lilibet can be seen interacting with the family dog. The kids can even be heard talking and singing about Guy. Perhaps this could be the start of Markle giving the public a wider look into her life at home with Prince Harry and their two adorable kids.