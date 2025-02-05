Meghan & Harry's Kids Have Sly Cameo In Celeb House Tour (& No One Thinks It's A Coincidence)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are usually private when it comes to their children, sharing no more than Archie and Lilibet's backs for the family's 2024 Christmas Card. While Architectural Digest appears to have caught a candid look at Gloria Steinem's household, readers online are wondering if the inclusion of the royal family's portrait was staged. Harry and Meghan are so focused on how much exposure their children get that users online find it very hard to believe a picture with Archie and Lilibet would be seen in such a clear view.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, said of the photo, "Hmm, Architectural Digest's spread of Gloria Steinem's beautiful home revealed something the Harkles have been hiding. Not sure why — their [sic] children look lovely." One comment simply read, "Photoshopped and staged." Another user wrote, "This display is anything but accidental."

The attempt to keep the royal children out of the public eye has resulted in tragic results for Archie and Lilibet, like having no communication with certain members of their family. But Markle may be softening her stance on keeping her children's lives private. In January 2025, Markle posted a tribute on Instagram to her dog, Guy, who had sadly passed away. In the tribute video, Markle included personal home videos and photos where Archie and Lilibet can be seen interacting with the family dog. The kids can even be heard talking and singing about Guy. Perhaps this could be the start of Markle giving the public a wider look into her life at home with Prince Harry and their two adorable kids.

