Did Gisele Bundchen Cheat On Tom Brady? What She's Said About The Rumors
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady enjoyed a 16-year relationship, 13 of which they spent married. When they divorced in 2022, many rumors started about the reason for the split. One of the most hurtful for Bündchen was that she cheated on Brady. "That is a lie," she unequivocally told The New York Times in 2024. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful ... for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
It was amplified further when Bündchen became the subject of ridicule during the 2024 "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix. While making jokes at Brady's expense, Kevin Hart also dragged Bündchen through the mud, claiming she had an affair with "that karate man" (via Page Six). The "karate man" was a reference to Bündchen's former jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom Bünchden began a relationship with after her divorce.
Sources close to Bündchen told People she was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show." Brady eventually apologized to Bündchen, but the damage had been done. Bündchen didn't officially comment on the roast and preferred her personal business stay personal.
Why did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorce?
Leading up to their divorce, rumors swirled around Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, whose relationship had already been full of messy moments. Their divorce announcement came the same year that Brady retired — and then un-retired — from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A source close to the quarterback told People in September 2022, "There's a lot of tension. [Bündchen] was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that." Sources claimed that the couple was living apart during this tumultuous time and that Bündchen was devastated that Brady wouldn't be spending more time with the family.
However, just like the theories about her affair, Bündchen denied claims that Brady's football career was the cause of their divorce. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen, who's been living a lavish post-divorce life, said the rumors were "the craziest thing I've ever heard." She added, "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle." Bündchen indicated there was more going on behind the scenes, noting, "It's not so black and white." Although there is no shortage of rumors, the public may never know the full reason Brady and Bündchen divorced. According to Bündchen, that's something that's between her and Brady.