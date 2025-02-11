Did Gisele Bundchen Cheat On Tom Brady? What She's Said About The Rumors

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady enjoyed a 16-year relationship, 13 of which they spent married. When they divorced in 2022, many rumors started about the reason for the split. One of the most hurtful for Bündchen was that she cheated on Brady. "That is a lie," she unequivocally told The New York Times in 2024. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful ... for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

Advertisement

It was amplified further when Bündchen became the subject of ridicule during the 2024 "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix. While making jokes at Brady's expense, Kevin Hart also dragged Bündchen through the mud, claiming she had an affair with "that karate man" (via Page Six). The "karate man" was a reference to Bündchen's former jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom Bünchden began a relationship with after her divorce.

Sources close to Bündchen told People she was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show." Brady eventually apologized to Bündchen, but the damage had been done. Bündchen didn't officially comment on the roast and preferred her personal business stay personal.

Advertisement