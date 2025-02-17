Did Jennifer Aniston Warn Angelina Jolie About Brad Pitt? Inside Their Unlikely Encounter

An alleged affair turned tumultuous relationship turned lengthy breakup, Brangelina is officially over. With the news that the couple's eight-year divorce proceedings have finally come to a close, we're looking back on the era of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, starting with the illicit beginnings of their relationship. At the time of their meeting on the set of 2004's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Pitt was married to "Friends" sweetheart Jennifer Aniston. Her first encounter with Jolie was also her last (so far), but her words have a tinge of irony now that we know how this story reads.

In a 2005 cover story for Vanity Fair, Aniston described her only time meeting the "Girl, Interrupted" actor in a fleeting and cordial interaction on the Warner Brothers lot. "It was on the lot of 'Friends ' — I pulled over and introduced myself," Aniston recalled to the outlet. "I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.'" As it turns out, her husband was a little too excited about working with Jolie. After Aniston and Pitt called it quits in 2005, Brad quickly entered a romance with his co-star, leading to speculation that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie.

Aniston's interview with the magazine could've acted as a warning for Jolie. Aniston told Vanity Fair of Pitt: "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing." Jolie now understands what she meant.

