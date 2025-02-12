Inside Pete Hegseth's Legal Drama With His Ex-Wife

Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has fallen under controversy with accusations of spousal abuse. Pete Hegseth was formerly in the military as an Army National Guard officer before becoming a Fox News talk show. Being appointed Secretary of Defense has caused citizens to question his fitness for leadership due to these allegations.

Pete Hegseth is now married to Jennifer Rauchet, but previously, he was married to Samantha Hegseth. According to NBC News, Danielle, the ex-wife of Pete's brother, revealed that Samantha Hegseth allegedly "feared for her safety" during their marriage. The former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, stated in the letter in her affidavit that Hegseth is not fit to have any political power because of his despicable behavior.

Danielle reports numerous instances of abuse, including threats and general mistreatment. "Samantha also told me that she once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety," she wrote in her affidavit (via Daily Mail). "I have chosen to come forward publicly, at significant personal sacrifice, because I am deeply concerned by what Hegseth's confirmation would mean for our military and our country," she explained.

