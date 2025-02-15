How Tori Spelling Feels About Ex Dean McDermott's Hallmark Stardom
Thousands of California citizens have been looking for some cheering up since the Pacific Palisades fires began in January 2025, including Tori Spelling and her kids. The solution for their family? Dean McDermott's new Hallmark film, "Polar Opposites."
Spelling took to Instagram to candidly reveal that she and her five children had evacuated, and though she was hesitant to leave because they had perhaps waited too long and the drive through the city was dense with smoke and horrifying to witness, the family and their animals were all safe. "As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents ... I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths," she wrote in the caption, continuing, 'I said then "This is scary but hopeful. We will drive thru it and past [it]. It will be ok. I promise you all.'" The day after she announced they were staying at an Airbnb, the actress updated her followers on what they were doing to keep themselves busy. "Our family is so proud," wrote Spelling on her Instagram Story, "We need some levity right now. Watch @iamdeanmcdermott new movie 'Polar Opposites' on Hallmark tonight."
The former couple haven't always been on the best of terms
Spelling and McDermott had a long relationship timeline: They originally tied the knot in 2006, and Spelling filed the divorce papers in March 2024. Her decision to finally file, though, was almost overdue. "On my part, at least, the want of kids," the actress said of her decision to wait on the formalities during a December 2024 episode of her Misspelling podcast. She continued, "Just always wanting their parents together I think kept me from making — what was outwardly a better decision for them than what they saw between two partners." She said that her desire to stick together came from watching her parents growing up, who were married up until her father, Aaron Spelling, died in 2006.
Spelling continued to express that they were heading toward divorce before their youngest son, Beau, was born in 2017, but his arrival proved to be a binding force for them. Looking back, though, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum couldn't help but feel guilty. " ... It ultimately — I feel — did a disservice to my kids." Since the divorce was finalized, Spelling and McDermott's relationship has improved. "We're co-parenting very well right now. Like, the kids are seeing him again, and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. And they're proud of him, and we like his girlfriend," she commented during an April 2024 episode of her podcast.