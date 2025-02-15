How Tori Spelling Feels About Ex Dean McDermott's Hallmark Stardom

Thousands of California citizens have been looking for some cheering up since the Pacific Palisades fires began in January 2025, including Tori Spelling and her kids. The solution for their family? Dean McDermott's new Hallmark film, "Polar Opposites."

Advertisement

Spelling took to Instagram to candidly reveal that she and her five children had evacuated, and though she was hesitant to leave because they had perhaps waited too long and the drive through the city was dense with smoke and horrifying to witness, the family and their animals were all safe. "As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents ... I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths," she wrote in the caption, continuing, 'I said then "This is scary but hopeful. We will drive thru it and past [it]. It will be ok. I promise you all.'" The day after she announced they were staying at an Airbnb, the actress updated her followers on what they were doing to keep themselves busy. "Our family is so proud," wrote Spelling on her Instagram Story, "We need some levity right now. Watch @iamdeanmcdermott new movie 'Polar Opposites' on Hallmark tonight."

Advertisement