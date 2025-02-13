Inside Donna Kelce's Post-Divorce Dating Life
Not very many people can say they've raised a Super Bowl champion, and even fewer can say they've raised two. But Donna Kelce, the adored mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, is a member of that exclusive club. However, that's not to say things were always great in the Kelce household. Not only is Donna divorced from Travis and Jason's dad Ed Kelce, but the sad reality is that Donna and Ed only stayed together as long as they did in order to give their boys some semblance of a normal life. Between cheering her sons to victory with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively; hanging out with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift; and even starring in a Hallmark movie, Donna seems to be thriving after the split. But has she ever considered jumping back into the dating game?
According to "The Golden Bachelor" contestant Susan Noles, who happens to be a proud Eagles fan, Donna is perfectly content living her life as a single woman. "Of course I talked to her [about dating]," Noles said on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast after being spotted hanging out with Donna at a Chiefs game. "And honestly, she's like, 'Really? I am good.' She's doing just fine," Noles continued, adding, "She's enjoying her life, as she should. I don't think she's where I am."
That being said, just because Donna Kelce is doing fine on her own doesn't mean she'll never be interested in finding love. As NYC-based dating expert Susan Winter exclusively told The List, Kelce loves doing her own thing, but she might be open to love if the right person came along.
Why isn't Donna Kelce eager to date again? An expert weighs in
It's not really surprising that Donna Kelce is in no rush to find love again at her age. She's already been married and raised a family — a rather famous family, no less — so she likely feels rather fulfilled in that arena, and would rather just enjoy herself. Still, we asked an expert to weigh in, and not only is Donna's approach to life after divorce perfectly normal, but it seems to be increasingly popular among older women.
"It's not uncommon for a mature woman to be content with her life, and therefore, not actively seeking partnership," relationship expert Susan Winter told The List. "The idea of time to oneself to do as one wishes is a great luxury. ... It's often later in life that we have the opportunity to explore areas of interest that were formerly cast aside due to familial obligations. A growing number of women are choosing to remain single later in life. The idea of someone special is Intriguing but not a necessity."
Winter hasn't entirely ruled out the prospect of Donna dating again. However, if the Kelce brothers' mother does decided to put herself back out there, it will most likely be on her own terms. "Donna will know if it's the right time for her to date again because she'll feel a desire to do so," Winter said, adding, "It will feel natural rather than societally imposed."