Inside Donna Kelce's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Not very many people can say they've raised a Super Bowl champion, and even fewer can say they've raised two. But Donna Kelce, the adored mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, is a member of that exclusive club. However, that's not to say things were always great in the Kelce household. Not only is Donna divorced from Travis and Jason's dad Ed Kelce, but the sad reality is that Donna and Ed only stayed together as long as they did in order to give their boys some semblance of a normal life. Between cheering her sons to victory with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively; hanging out with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift; and even starring in a Hallmark movie, Donna seems to be thriving after the split. But has she ever considered jumping back into the dating game?

According to "The Golden Bachelor" contestant Susan Noles, who happens to be a proud Eagles fan, Donna is perfectly content living her life as a single woman. "Of course I talked to her [about dating]," Noles said on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast after being spotted hanging out with Donna at a Chiefs game. "And honestly, she's like, 'Really? I am good.' She's doing just fine," Noles continued, adding, "She's enjoying her life, as she should. I don't think she's where I am."

That being said, just because Donna Kelce is doing fine on her own doesn't mean she'll never be interested in finding love. As NYC-based dating expert Susan Winter exclusively told The List, Kelce loves doing her own thing, but she might be open to love if the right person came along.

