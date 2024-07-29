Donna Kelce's Hallmark Debut Couldn't Be More Fitting
For the first time ever, Hallmark is collaborating with an NFL team to bring fans a football-centered love story. Working with the Kansas City Chiefs, the network announced "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" in June 2024, only months after the team debuted their hilarious and reference-filled Hallmark-parodying Superbowl commercial.
While the concept is new for Hallmark, it will also mark a first for beloved NFL mom Donna Kelce, who's slated to make her network debut in the made-for-TV movie. Kelce's participation in "Holiday Touchdown" was announced on social media, with the Ohio native appearing in a promotional video with leading actors Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. "Look who's joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story!" read the caption. "Please welcome America's football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don't miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas."
Football fans will recognize Donna as the mother of both Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. While her football connections would make the flick a fitting debut, Donna's involvement in the Hallmark movie is even more timely given Travis' real-life love story with singer Taylor Swift.
A look at Hallmark's Chiefs Love Story
"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," centers around Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, and her family's efforts to win the Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year" contest. Tyler Hynes, who's talked about his Swiftie status in the past, plays contest evaluator Derrick. While the two find they have quick chemistry, things are compromised when Alana's Chiefs-themed family heirloom goes missing. Donna Kelce is set to appear as the manager of Norma & Nic's, a Kansas City barbecue restaurant.
Though the story is distinct from the high-profile love affair of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the leading Hallmark stars share some sizzling physical similarities with the two celebrities. On top of this, it's been speculated that the title of the made-for-TV movie might be a reference to Swift's song "Love Story," which was originally released in 2008. While the Swift connections make it a fun fit for Donna, she won't be the only NFL-associated guest appearance.
"Holiday Touchdown" audiences can expect to see feline football fan Sly James the Cat, also known as Catrick Mahomes, appear alongside football players such as Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman, George Karlaftis, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is also slated to appear. With this in mind, we can't imagine a better time for Donna Kelce to make her Hallmark debut than surrounded by these many familiar faces.
Donna brings her own Swift connections
As mentioned, parallels were drawn between "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" and the PDA-filled relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce when the made-for-TV movie was first announced. However, the inclusion of Donna Kelce is bringing an additional level of Swift Easter eggs into the mix. Besides Donna's actual relationship with Swift, who's had a knack of befriending her boyfriend's mothers, the NFL mom was also spotted wearing a piece of Taylor merch in the aforementioned promo video.
On Instagram, a simple silver bracelet that reads "TTPD" can be spotted on Donna's arm, with the acronym referring to Swift's eleventh studio album titled, "The Tortured Poets Department." It's not surprising that the internet celebrity was repping the album, as she's spoken positively about the April 2024 release before. "I listened to the whole album," she told People. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."
Donna's love for "TTPD" is particularly relevant given a statement from Hallmark's chief brand ambassador Darren Abbott. "With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," he said. Interestingly, track 15 of "TTPD" is titled "The Alchemy," and contains some of the Swift lyrics on the album speculated to be about Travis. Given what we know about the upcoming Hallmark movie, we can't wait to see Donna Kelce make her lovey-dovey debut.