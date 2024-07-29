Donna Kelce's Hallmark Debut Couldn't Be More Fitting

For the first time ever, Hallmark is collaborating with an NFL team to bring fans a football-centered love story. Working with the Kansas City Chiefs, the network announced "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" in June 2024, only months after the team debuted their hilarious and reference-filled Hallmark-parodying Superbowl commercial.

While the concept is new for Hallmark, it will also mark a first for beloved NFL mom Donna Kelce, who's slated to make her network debut in the made-for-TV movie. Kelce's participation in "Holiday Touchdown" was announced on social media, with the Ohio native appearing in a promotional video with leading actors Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. "Look who's joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story!" read the caption. "Please welcome America's football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don't miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas."

Football fans will recognize Donna as the mother of both Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. While her football connections would make the flick a fitting debut, Donna's involvement in the Hallmark movie is even more timely given Travis' real-life love story with singer Taylor Swift.

