Meet Kaley Cuoco's Adorable Daughter Matilda

While we never got to see Leonard and Penny's baby on "The Big Bang Theory," life provided an adorable alternative. Penny's portrayer, actor Kaley Cuoco, gave birth to her very own offspring in 2023. Daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30 to Cuoco and her partner, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, a first for the couple, and for the TV star.

After clearing her Instagram account in late July 2022, Cuoco surprised her fans in October 2022 with a carousel of images including baby onesies, at-home pregnancy tests, and a profile shot of her small baby bump. Pelphrey posted on the same day, with his images including the couple sporting matching "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" mugs, and a gender-reveal cake with pink icing. Given their successful careers in Hollywood, the two received millions of likes and thousands of comments about their impending bundle of joy, including some from their famous friends. Cuoco heard from co-stars Amy Davidson of "8 Simple Rules," Zosia Mamet from "The Flight Attendant," and "The Big Bang Theory's" Melissa Rauch. Meanwhile, Pelphrey's "Ozark" friends Laura Linney and Julia Garner also offered up congratulations.

The world watched as Cuoco's bump grew, making red-carpet appearances at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards, before finally announcing her daughter's entry into the world just days after her birth. Although she once revealed she didn't want kids until she met Pelphrey, she was over-the-moon blissed out about the new addition to her life. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," she wrote on Instagram. "We are blessed beyond belief."