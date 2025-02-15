Meet Kaley Cuoco's Adorable Daughter Matilda
While we never got to see Leonard and Penny's baby on "The Big Bang Theory," life provided an adorable alternative. Penny's portrayer, actor Kaley Cuoco, gave birth to her very own offspring in 2023. Daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30 to Cuoco and her partner, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, a first for the couple, and for the TV star.
After clearing her Instagram account in late July 2022, Cuoco surprised her fans in October 2022 with a carousel of images including baby onesies, at-home pregnancy tests, and a profile shot of her small baby bump. Pelphrey posted on the same day, with his images including the couple sporting matching "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" mugs, and a gender-reveal cake with pink icing. Given their successful careers in Hollywood, the two received millions of likes and thousands of comments about their impending bundle of joy, including some from their famous friends. Cuoco heard from co-stars Amy Davidson of "8 Simple Rules," Zosia Mamet from "The Flight Attendant," and "The Big Bang Theory's" Melissa Rauch. Meanwhile, Pelphrey's "Ozark" friends Laura Linney and Julia Garner also offered up congratulations.
The world watched as Cuoco's bump grew, making red-carpet appearances at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards, before finally announcing her daughter's entry into the world just days after her birth. Although she once revealed she didn't want kids until she met Pelphrey, she was over-the-moon blissed out about the new addition to her life. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," she wrote on Instagram. "We are blessed beyond belief."
Matilda shares Cuoco's love of horses and Pelphrey
Since her birth in March 2023, Kaley Cuoco has been keeping her fans up to date about her daughter Matilda. She posts frequent photos on social media of everything from Matilda's Halloween costumes, to her first Christmas, and first trip to Disneyland, as well as the first time she visited Mommy on the set of "Based on a True Story." On her first birthday, Cuoco posted a tribute to her daughter on Instagram, including a slideshow of adorable baby photos. "You are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!," wrote the proud mama.
The actor has also revealed little details about how Tildy, as her parents call her, has been growing up. During an interview with People, Cuoco, who is known for her love of animals and for owning a menagerie of rescue dogs, cows, and other species, shared that her daughter has also inherited her affection for furry friends. "One of her first words was 'dog' — 'Mama,' 'Dada,' 'dog.' So that was a good sign." Matilda already has her own pony, and has started riding horses just like her mom, an avid horsewoman.
Cuoco has talked about Matilda's love of music and airplanes, and who her favorite parent is — and it's not her mom. The actor confessed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that Matilda's heart belongs to her father, actor Tom Pelphrey. "She loves her dada — she would push me into a burning fire to get to her dada."