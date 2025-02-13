Tragic Details About Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki's Life

Johnny Galecki is a successful actor perhaps best known for starring as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," but the truth is, like many of his fellow "Big Bang Theory" cast members, Galecki has had many tragic experiences throughout his life. Galecki has enjoyed fame and love, but his life experiences also included plenty of hardships.

Advertisement

While Galecki worked on "The Big Bang Theory" for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, the actor failed to get many roles following the end of the hit show. While speaking exclusively with Architectural Digest, Galecki explained that he didn't really enjoy living in Los Angeles and he decided to leave. "I never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in," the actor told the outlet. Galecki eventually moved to a mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Morgan Galecki, and their daughter.

While his time spent living in Los Angeles may have proved to be a bit of a negative time for Galecki, there have also been other tragic situations that Galecki had to deal with throughout his life.

Advertisement