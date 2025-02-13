Tragic Details About Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki's Life
Johnny Galecki is a successful actor perhaps best known for starring as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," but the truth is, like many of his fellow "Big Bang Theory" cast members, Galecki has had many tragic experiences throughout his life. Galecki has enjoyed fame and love, but his life experiences also included plenty of hardships.
While Galecki worked on "The Big Bang Theory" for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, the actor failed to get many roles following the end of the hit show. While speaking exclusively with Architectural Digest, Galecki explained that he didn't really enjoy living in Los Angeles and he decided to leave. "I never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in," the actor told the outlet. Galecki eventually moved to a mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Morgan Galecki, and their daughter.
While his time spent living in Los Angeles may have proved to be a bit of a negative time for Galecki, there have also been other tragic situations that Galecki had to deal with throughout his life.
Johnny came down with a mystery illness
While enjoying his success with "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki, who has a surprising net worth, came down with a mystery illness that was as terrifying as it was debilitating. According to the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," in 2011, Galecki started to come down with strange symptoms while spending time with his family, including losing sensation in part of his face. "I was at my sister's house in Chicago and kept getting teary out of my right eye," Galecki stated in the book by Jessica Radloff before adding that his health issue started to seem rather serious. "I thought I had had a mini-stroke."
Galecki's sister started to drive him to the hospital at this point, and the actor decided to call "The Big Bang Theory" showrunner Chuck Lorre to offer up his role on the show, but Lorre knew Galecki was likely being overdramatic and decided to try to help his coworker and friend figure out what was going. "I said, 'I'm going to help you recast my role, and I would love if you would also consider me for a staff writing position on the show,'" Galecki stated. "And of course, Chuck calls all the best doctors in the world and looks into things and says, 'It sounds like you have Bell's palsy.'" Galecki was eventually diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a diagnosis which did not impact the actor's role on Lorre's hit sitcom.
His co-star's equestrian accident
Just a year prior to being diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, Johnny Galecki experienced a huge scare when his former girlfriend and co-star, Kaley Cuoco, suffered a major equestrian accident. Galecki and Cuoco broke up in 2009, but they remained close friends, so it made her injury especially difficult to bear for "The Connors" star.
In September 2010, Cuoco was riding her beloved horse when she was thrown from the animal. Before she could get up, Cuoco's horse accidentally jumped on her leg while trying to avoid her. Cuoco was in danger of facing an amputation of her leg, to the dismay and fear of her "Big Bang Theory" cast and crew, like Galecki and Chuck Lorre. In the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Cuoco discussed the doctors did not guarantee that she would be keeping her leg after the accident." Before I went into surgery, they made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore,'" Cuoco said. The situation put Galecki in a state of emotional disarray. "But I think it scared people in a good way, myself included," Galecki stated in the book. "The first day I saw [Kelly] in that state, I just shed tears in my garage." Fortunately, Cuoco made a full recovery and was only absent from two episodes of "The Big Bang Theory."
Johnny lost his home in a fire
Johnny Galecki was greatly affected by a terrible fire in Los Angeles in 2017. Galecki lost his large ranch but was not present at the residence when the Hill Fire was reported, which devastated many acres of land. Galecki's home that he lost in the fire was worth about $1.2 million. The actor released a heartfelt statement discussing how he stands with the people of California and felt the brunt of this particular natural disaster. "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire," Galecki stated (via CNN). "The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some, but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile."
Galecki also told CNN that the people affected by the fires can stand together, and things will be rebuilt. "It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," Galecki declared. "We've done it before, and we'll need to do it together again. And it will make our community even closer and stronger." The beloved actor also expressed his gratitude for the professionals who did their all to stop the damage caused by the fire. "Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's office," Galecki stated. "I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."
His break up with Alaina Meyer
Johnny Galecki began a relationship with Alaina Meyer in 2018, and the two had a baby boy named Avery together in December 2019. However, in November 2020, a month before Avery's 1st birthday, Galecki and Meyer ended their relationship. In the caption for an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and Avery, Meyer expressed the sadness she was feeling at the time, which was most likely caused by the end of her relationship with Galecki. "This has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows," Meyer wrote before explaining that her son had given her the strength to continue on through difficult and uncertain times. "There was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered. It's absolutely insane how time flies, watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together."
Galecki met his now-wife Morgan around early 2023, and while he continues to keep his personal out of the spotlight as much as possible, she seems to have helped him through his heartache with Meyer.