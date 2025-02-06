Lara Trump Compares Donald To A 'Pretty Girl' In Bizarre Attempt To Defend Him
Lately, the lengths folks will go to to butter up Donald Trump are seemingly getting more drastic, and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump is continuing this phenomenon. When asked why Donald is widely hated, she took things to a new level. According to her, it's actually because he's too cool and popular.
On her podcast "The Right View with Lara Trump," Eric Trump's wife was faced with a question that would have an obvious answer to most people, yet since this obvious answer wouldn't be unabashedly kissing up to Donald, Lara didn't say it. Upon reading the question, "Why do you think people dislike Trump so much?" aloud, a faint smile quickly overtook her face. "... It's almost one of these things, like — they know that he's not the bad guy that they try to make him out to be," she said, per X, formerly known as Twitter.
So, by Lara's assessment, people dislike Donald because he's not a "bad guy." Based on Gallup's January 21-27 poll, Donald has the second lowest initial job approval rating in presidential history since the data set began with Dwight Eisenhower in 1953. The only approval rating lower than Donald's current term is his first term in 2017. It's hard to believe that this level of disapproval is because Donald is too good, but hey, Lara is entitled to her opinion — and, in her opinion, her father-in-law is "like the pretty girl who ... comes into the group, and all the girls immediately hate her."
Lara Trump asserted that people are jealous of her controversial father-in-law
Lara Trump droned on, with plenty of "likes," about how those who don't like Donald Trump are either bothered by how "cool" he is or are jealous of him. "Whenever there's like the pretty girl who kind of comes into the group, and all the girls immediately hate her — Donald Trump is ... like that," she asserted. "He's like this cool ... guy, who really had no business in politics before and was like 'I don't know. I'll give it a shot. ... and it irritates all these people who made their life's work about studying the nuance of this and that and the other, and Donald Trump's like, 'don't really care.'" Lara's answer seemed to call out other politicians, rather than addressing why other citizens don't like Donald. She added that "maybe there's some jealousy," with a smug look before once again comparing Donald to a "pretty girl."
Lara is making the jump back to Fox News after getting roasted for turning down a senate seat she was never offered. She was a Fox News contributor between 2021 and 2022. She then seemed to use her connections to dive into politics, becoming a senior adviser on Donald's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee co-chair. Clearly, she is now pivoting back, with "My View with Lara Trump" premiering on February 22. It's safe to say that this show will include plenty of kissing up to her father-in-law.