Lara Trump's Jump To Fox News Has Everyone Asking The Same Sarcastic Question
Two years after ditching Fox News to chase political relevance, Lara Trump is right back where she started. The New York Times just announced that the president's daughter-in-law will be hosting a new show on the network, premiering February 22. Titled "My View with Lara Trump" — a title that screams "We thought about it for five minutes" — viewers can expect analysis, interviews, and, of course, a heavy dose of pro-Donald Trump content. This announcement has the political world debating whether it's ethical for a sitting president's relative to have a platform on one of the country's biggest news networks, but the internet has a different question: Will Lara Trump be singing?
One X user summed it up bluntly: "As long as she doesn't sing, I'm fine with it. 🤣" Another reasoned that it was a better job than her musical dreams: "Well, her singing career was on the rocks." And yet another quipped, "Is it kinda like American Idol, but she will be doing all the singing and compete against herself?" The verdict? Talk politics all you want, Lara, just leave the singing to the professionals.
Lara Trump's upcoming album reportedly features French Montana
"My View with Lara Trump" might be all about politics, but that doesn't mean Lara Trump is giving up on her music career just yet. According to LJ Fino, who produced her other tracks, her next batch of songs is practically ready to go. "Lara has enjoyed working on music for over a year now and, in that time, has recorded several songs that have not been released. When the time is right, she is excited to share them with the public," Fino told Forbes.
And it looks like she's bringing in some star power. "Lara had the song recorded already, and there was space to put a hip-hop artist or another artist on it. French [Montana] heard the song, liked it, and decided it was something he was willing to collaborate on," the producer added. That explains Montana's July 2024 TikTok, where he and Lara were spotted in the studio. "When Donald Trump's daughter pulls up on you in the studio," he captioned the video. If Lara Trump does release a new album, social media comments suggest she might be better off keeping it away from her new job.