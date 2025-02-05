Lara Trump's Jump To Fox News Has Everyone Asking The Same Sarcastic Question

Two years after ditching Fox News to chase political relevance, Lara Trump is right back where she started. The New York Times just announced that the president's daughter-in-law will be hosting a new show on the network, premiering February 22. Titled "My View with Lara Trump" — a title that screams "We thought about it for five minutes" — viewers can expect analysis, interviews, and, of course, a heavy dose of pro-Donald Trump content. This announcement has the political world debating whether it's ethical for a sitting president's relative to have a platform on one of the country's biggest news networks, but the internet has a different question: Will Lara Trump be singing?

Advertisement

One X user summed it up bluntly: "As long as she doesn't sing, I'm fine with it. 🤣" Another reasoned that it was a better job than her musical dreams: "Well, her singing career was on the rocks." And yet another quipped, "Is it kinda like American Idol, but she will be doing all the singing and compete against herself?" The verdict? Talk politics all you want, Lara, just leave the singing to the professionals.