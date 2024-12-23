Lara Trump Gets Roasted For Turning Down Senate Seat She Was Never Offered

Even though the Trump family reportedly didn't like Lara Trump for years, she has firmly established herself as one of them by loudly and unabashedly supporting MAGA Republicanism and Donald Trump. She was voted co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in March 2024, and she resigned from that position in December 2024. The timing led some to think she was possibly hoping to be the Florida Senate replacement for Marco Rubio; he's the presumptive secretary of state for Donald's administration, and Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election.

However, in a post from December 21 on X, formerly Twitter, Lara confirmed that wouldn't be the case, "After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate." That announcement was met with a fair amount of derision on social media. One person commented on her post: "Translation: You didn't get the job." Another critic wrote, "Also, the fact that you weren't qualified or selected might have something to do with it."

Others joked about her withdrawing her name from consideration from all sorts of positions. One person said, "I heard she also took her name out of consideration for the nobel peace prize." Another comment did double duty as a dig against both Lara and Donald, "Is she still in contention for Michigan Man of the Year?". Donald has frequently claimed that he'd been given the Man of the Year award in Michigan in 2013. He did not receive any such accolade.

