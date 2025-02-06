Meghan Markle's Alleged 'Flirty' Behavior Once Sparked Romance Rumors With Prince William

There's certainly no shortage of red flags in the relationships between members of the royal family these days. The feud between William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is probably the most-talked about bad blood within the famous family. Interestingly, though, there was also apparently some discomfort lurking inside the relationship between Prince William and Meghan Markle. And, it reportedly started long before Harry and Meghan ditched their royal roles.

Advertisement

In a new article from The Times, journalist Tom Quinn gives some insight into the early days of the familial dynamics between William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry, and Meghan. When Meghan and Harry first got serious, William and Kate were reportedly fond of their new sister-in-law. A junior staff member recalled, "They thought she was a breath of fresh air."

Yet, this reportedly quickly took a turn for an unexpected reason. Meghan apparently tends to be touchy-feely and is far from stingy with her hugs. William was reportedly uneasy about Meghan's tendency to hug him whenever they saw each other, and this caused him to flinch when a hug from his sister-in-law was imminent. This dynamic prompted gossip among staff members who interpreted Meghan's warm, welcoming body language as flirtation toward William. As far as Meghan was concerned, however, this behavior was just something she picked up from growing up in California, where hugs tend to be given freely.

Advertisement