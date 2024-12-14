10 Red Flags In The Royal Family Relationships We Can't Ignore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through a lot with the royal family. Not long after their marriage in 2018, rumors began surfacing about issues between Meghan and the Windsors. As such, Harry sided with Meghan, and they eventually formally separated themselves from the firm and moved to the United States. Since then, too many reported issues to name apparently surfaced, and the relationships between Harry and his family members only worsened.

Advertisement

As of 2024, Prince Harry does not speak to Prince William or King Charles III — his relationship with his father, the king, reportedly being especially troublesome. As a friend of the royal family told People, "[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can't undo bloodlines."

Although it may seem like Harry and Meghan are bonded in their battle against the world, such a significant familial rift could cause issues for the couple in the long run. Harry could come to resent Meghan because of the issues that have risen in his family since she joined. Also notable, Meghan does not appear to have strong relationships with many of the people in her family. She has famously been at odds with her father and half-sister, and such issues could suggest that Meghan does not value family as much as Harry does, which could drive a wedge further between the couple.

Advertisement